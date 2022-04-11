No death from Covid-19 for six consecutive days

The country recorded no death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday.

The death toll remains at 29,123. Some 42 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,952,065.

Besides, 707 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the total recovery to 1,888,640 or 96.75 percent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 0.80 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.06 percent and the death rate at 1.49 percent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 5,244 samples.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year. The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









