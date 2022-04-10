Video
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:49 PM
DU teachers backtrack, call for Mondal's release

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

The Dhaka University Teachers' Association has demanded the release of Hriday Chandra Mondal, a schoolteacher who was arrested in Munshiganj on charges of 'hurting religious sentiment' after he discussed the distinction between religion and science in the classroom.
A statement signed by
DUTA President Rahmat Ullah and General Secretary Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan on Friday condemned the arrest of Mondal and demanded his release.
An online news portal had previously quoted Prof Bhuiyan on the issue, saying:
"Since 90 per cent of the people in Bangladesh are Muslims, I don't think it's appropriate to make contradictory statements about religion here,"
His remarks sparked criticism on social media.
He later told bdnews24.com: "I said that it is wrong to speak against religion. I was misrepresented. We are progressive people and we will speak out in support."
Hriday had been teaching mathematics and science at Binodpur Ramkumar High School at Panchasar in Munshiganj's Sadar Upazila for 22 years.
On Mar 20, a group of students of class 10 took a mobile phone into the classroom and secretly recorded what he said in response to their queries on the differences between science and religion.
According to the clip they later shared on social media, Hriday argued that "religion is a matter of faith" while "science looks at evidence".
Two days after the recording was made, the school's headteacher told the media that students and other people from the community were demonstrating outside the school, demanding punishment for Hriday.
Later that day, an office assistant of the high school filed a case against the teacher, who was subsequently arrested.
He has since been held in judicial custody after being denied bail twice. The next bail hearing is scheduled for Apr 10 at the District and Sessions Judge's Court.    -bdnews24.com


