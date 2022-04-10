Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ramaphosa, Biden talk after South Africa abstains from UN Russia vote

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190

UKRAIN, Apr 9 : South African President Cyril Ramaphosa held telephone talks Friday with US President Joe Biden, a day after the continental powerhouse abstained from voting on a resolution suspending Russia from a UN rights body over its aggression in Ukraine.
Ramaphosa, whose government has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow's bloody invasion, had a day earlier blasted the UN Security Council as "outdated" and in dire need of an overhaul.
Hours later, South Africa was among the 58 countries that abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution that suspended Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.
It was the third time South Africa abstained from voting on resolutions adopted over the war.
Ramaphosa tweeted Friday that he had "a productive" telephone call with Biden.
"We shared views on the conflict in Ukraine and agreed on the need for a ceasefire and dialogue between Ukraine and
Russia," Ramaphosa wrote.
The White House said in a readout of the call that Biden "emphasized the strength of the bilateral partnership, as well as global challenges brought on by Russia's further invasion of Ukraine".
The American leader stressed "the need for a clear, unified international response to Russian aggression in Ukraine", the statement said. Local media suggested it was Biden who initiated the call to Ramaphosa.
The high-profile rebuke of Russia at the UN marked only the second ever suspension of a country from the global body's human rights council -- Libya was the first, in 2011.
On Thursday, Ramaphosa sharply criticised the UN Security Council for enabling powerful nations to use their clout to make decisions that were at times catastrophic.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan lawmakers clash as PM no-trust vote adjourned again
DU teachers backtrack, call for Mondal's release
Ramaphosa, Biden talk after South Africa abstains from UN Russia vote
5 killed in road accidents
KSA to allow 10 lakh Hajj pilgrims this year
Couldn't believe a teacher got arrested for giving rational answer in class: Zafar Iqbal
BD ranks 106 among 183 most accident prone nations
THE PALE LOOK SAYS IT ALL


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft