Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5 killed in road accidents

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Cumilla and Chattogram on Saturday.
Our Cumilla Corres-pondent added that three people died after a tractor plunged into a roadside ditch in Cumilla's Muradnagar Upazila.
The incident occurred at the Mocha Gora village in the upazila's Jatrapur Union around 5:45am on Saturday, said Muradnagar Police Station chief Abul Hashem.
The victims have been identified as Md Babul Mia, 22, the driver of the tractor, Md Hasan, 23, and Md Tutul Mia, 22.
"The tractor was heading
to a brick kiln in the upazila's Roachala area. But it fell into a roadside ditch when the driver lost control of the vehicle," Hashem said, citing witnesses.
The driver and two other workers were trapped beneath the tractor after it landed in the ditch, he added. A few locals recovered the bodies afterwards.
The two other men who died in the incident were workers of the brick kiln. Police will hand over the bodies to their families after completing the legal formalities.
Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that a man and his nine-year-old son were crushed under the wheels of a covered van at Bandartila under EPZ Police Station of Chattogram city on Saturday. The accident took place at about 11am.
The deceased were Abu Saleh and his son Abdul Momin, residents of Bandartila area of Chattogram's Patenga.
Injured Saleh's wife, their another child and the rickshaw puller were admitted to a nearby hospital.
Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) Police Station OC Nurul Huda the covered van smashed the rickshaw carrying Saleh, his wife and their two children on their way to a market for shopping, leaving two dead on the spot. Police seized the covered van with the driver.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan lawmakers clash as PM no-trust vote adjourned again
DU teachers backtrack, call for Mondal's release
Ramaphosa, Biden talk after South Africa abstains from UN Russia vote
5 killed in road accidents
KSA to allow 10 lakh Hajj pilgrims this year
Couldn't believe a teacher got arrested for giving rational answer in class: Zafar Iqbal
BD ranks 106 among 183 most accident prone nations
THE PALE LOOK SAYS IT ALL


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft