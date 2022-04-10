5 killed in road accidents

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accidents in Cumilla and Chattogram on Saturday.

Our Cumilla Corres-pondent added that three people died after a tractor plunged into a roadside ditch in Cumilla's Muradnagar Upazila.

The incident occurred at the Mocha Gora village in the upazila's Jatrapur Union around 5:45am on Saturday, said Muradnagar Police Station chief Abul Hashem.

The victims have been identified as Md Babul Mia, 22, the driver of the tractor, Md Hasan, 23, and Md Tutul Mia, 22.

"The tractor was heading

to a brick kiln in the upazila's Roachala area. But it fell into a roadside ditch when the driver lost control of the vehicle," Hashem said, citing witnesses.

The driver and two other workers were trapped beneath the tractor after it landed in the ditch, he added. A few locals recovered the bodies afterwards.

The two other men who died in the incident were workers of the brick kiln. Police will hand over the bodies to their families after completing the legal formalities.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added that a man and his nine-year-old son were crushed under the wheels of a covered van at Bandartila under EPZ Police Station of Chattogram city on Saturday. The accident took place at about 11am.

The deceased were Abu Saleh and his son Abdul Momin, residents of Bandartila area of Chattogram's Patenga.

Injured Saleh's wife, their another child and the rickshaw puller were admitted to a nearby hospital.

Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ) Police Station OC Nurul Huda the covered van smashed the rickshaw carrying Saleh, his wife and their two children on their way to a market for shopping, leaving two dead on the spot. Police seized the covered van with the driver.









