KSA to allow 10 lakh Hajj pilgrims this year

After two years of the Covid-19 pandemic period, the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to arrange this year's Hajj in presence of around 10 lakh pilgrims from domestic and foreign.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah gave the announcement in a circular issued on Saturday.

However, the number of Bangladeshi pilgrims hasn't yet been decided. The number would be finalised while the two countries will sign the agreement. The agreement is likely to be signed after Eid-Ul Fitr, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Bangladesh.

While talking to media on Saturday, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan revealed the latest development as Saudi Arabia said that it will permit 10 lakh Muslim devotees from local and different countries to participate in this year's Hajj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of drastically pared-down pilgrimages.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia has 'authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign

and domestic, to perform the Hajj this year', it said in a statement.

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Saudi government allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate the Hajj. But, they upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents chosen through a lottery in the year of 2021.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the Hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. Usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings, about 25 lakh people took part in Hajj till 2019 from the previous years.

Faridul Haque Khan said, "We are in close contact with Saudi Arabia. We are hopeful to ink a deal with Saudi Arabia on performing Hajj including the number of Bangladeshi pilgrims would be allowed to perform Hajj this year."

He said, it is up to Saudi Arabia -- how many Bangladeshis will get permission to perform Hajj this year.

This year's Hajj, which will take place in July, will be limited to vaccinated pilgrims under age 65, Saudi Arabia said on Saturday.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR test result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

The government wants to promote pilgrims' safety 'while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the Hajj', the KSA statement read.

Regarding the issue, State Minister Faridul Haque Khan said that obviously the pilgrims, who have been waiting after registering before two years, will get priority for performing Hajj this year. The pilgrims will be selected chronologically from list of registration.

When contacted, Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President Shahadat Hossain Taslim on Saturday told this correspondent, "Though the Saudi government has given announcement to arrange this year's Hajj with around 10 lakh pilgrims, it's not yet decided that how much will get from Bangladesh.

"More than 54,000 Bangladeshi registered pilgrims have been waiting for two years paying the entire Hajj fees. More two lakh pilgrims have been waiting after pre-registration. No matter, how much the Saudi authority will allocate for us, we will be allowed to send the number of pilgrims within due time," he said, adding, "But, we have to wait till the agreement is signed."

Usually, Bangladesh gets a quota of 1,37,127 pilgrims for the normal period for sending pilgrims to the country for performing Hajj.










