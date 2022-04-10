Fitra fixed at Tk 75 to Tk 2,310

The government has fixed Sadaqatul Fitr, well known as Fitra, for this year.

According to the government, maximum rate of this year's Fitra per person was determined at Tk 75 to Tk 2,310.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the National Fitra Determination Committee held on Saturday at the Baitul Mukarram conference hall of the Islamic Foundation. Chairman of National Fitra Determina-tion Committee Hafeez

Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin, also Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, chaired the meeting.

The meeting fixed the Fitra in accordance to the Islamic Shariah. According to the Islamic Shariah, Fitra can be given by any one of the products like wheat, Atta (flour), dates, raisins, cheese and barley.

In case of paying Fitra with high quality flour or wheat, one has to pay half 1.65 kg or its market price. According to the present market price, price of 1.65 kg of Atta or flour is Tk 75. It would be minimum rate of Fitra while the highest rate will be Tk 2,310 considering the quality of the products.

The Muslims will be able to pay Sadaqatul Fitr by any one of the above products or its market value according to their ability. Local retail market prices of the products vary. Accordingly, one can pay the Fitra considering the local price of the products.

