Berlin wants stronger partnership with Dhaka: German spl envoy

German government is keen to work with the government of Bangladesh on energy efficiency and to look at how to scale up renewable energy and energy efficiency efforts.

"Germany wants stronger partnership with Bangladesh to scale up renewable efficiency," Germany's State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action Jennifer Morgan said on Saturday.

She made this remark at a press conference held in a city hotel together with German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster.

Talking about the Sundarbans, the climate envoy said the Bangladesh Forest Department is doing a very good job not only monitoring and functions of the Sundarbans but also protecting it from illegal activities. "We've seen what they're doing on the ground to keep the ecosystem intact."

The climate envoy said they are looking at how Bangladesh and Germany can work together bilaterally

and also with the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). She said Bangladesh, as a chair of the CVF, has been a leader on climate justice for decades.

The German government is committed to addressing the climate crisis as a top priority and it is clear that dependence on fossil fuels is a danger that they can no longer ignore - for the sake of peace, energy security and planetary security, she said.

She said it is clear that Bangladesh will remain a key partner and they are looking at different types of projects as part of partnership on the climate front.

"We've a long history of cooperation with Bangladesh. I've come here to listen and learn and to see what we can do together. I think we've much to learn from each other," she said.

She said a vibrant civil society is "absolutely essential" for sustainable development and their local knowledge and deep training is just "very impressive."

Morgan, who has lived in Berlin for many years and obtains German citizenship, said she has been "incredibly impressed" by the work of civil societies and NGOs here in Bangladesh and their diversity of approaches, especially those working with the women on the local level. "I think they're clearly working to help people every single day."

"I think we benefit greatly from our partnership with them in many projects and I look forward to seeing more of that," said Morgan, who has chosen Bangladesh as her first foreign visit since her appointment.

She told that during her April 6-9 visit, she talked to different government and non-government stakeholders and visited some of the climate vulnerable areas in the country and saw the damage here by the intense cyclone and people's struggle for fresh water.

"I discussed how we can scale up the change together. We continue to work here together with Bangladesh to support the government to bring climate science into action through different instruments and working with multiple ministries on how climate science can be brought into the planning process," Morgan said.

She also met both locals and officials in Satkhira district to learn about how they are integrating climate scenarios, adaptation and resilience strength into their plans. "That's very impressive."

Morgan said she has much respect for the work that is done here on the adaptation front. "We can learn from Bangladesh on how to deal with the impacts of the climate crisis."

Responding to a question, Morgan said their main priority is to work for peace every second and they look at how energy independence, climate security, energy security and peace can come together.

On climate migration, she said it is a highly complex issue and noted that climate migration is happening in Bangladesh from villages to slums and cities.

Morgan laid emphasis on working together and international collaboration to support people.

Earlier in a separate programme, the climate envoy said Germany stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and many other countries facing severe consequences and adaptation needs.







