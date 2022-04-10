No respite from cutthroat price in Ramadan

Every year around holy Ramadan, a syndicate is active in raising the prices of daily necessities. In continuation of this, the price of everything has increased a month before Ramadan. Seven days of holy Ramadan have passed but daily commodities are still being sold at high price. Prices of almost everything remained unchanged during the week and prices of some daily necessities went up.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital, this correspondent found that the price of packaged fragrant rice has increased by Tk 10 per kg to Tk 140, loose fragrant rice by Tk 15 to Tk 115 per kg, miniket rice is being sold at Tk 70 to Tk 72 per kg, coarse rice at Tk 48 per kg, Nazirshail at Tk 72 to Tk 75, Paijam at Tk 55 and per kg Attap rice Tk 55 per kg.

Moin Uddin Manik, Hazi Rice Agency owner at karwan bazar kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer that the mill owners have increased fragrant rice by Tk 300 to

Tk 500 per sack. He said that this time there is sufficient stock of rice as the production is good. Rice prices have been stable for the last six months. Now the mill owners have increased the price without any logical reason. They are not giving rice without the fixed price. Many millers are not even taking orders for rice.

Sirajul Islam, owner of Siraj General Store, a rice shop in karwan kitchen Market in the capital told the Daily Observer that good quality fragrant rice is being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 130 per kg and ordinary fragrant rice at Tk 100 to Tk 120 per kg.

Prices of most vegetables remained unchanged during the week. The price of karla has been increased by Tk 20 per kg to Tk 80 and eggplant by Tk 10 per kg to Tk 80. Potatoes are being sold at Tk 25 per kg, tomato at Tk 40, green papaya at Tk 30, cucumbers at Tk 60, and sweet pumpkins at Tk 40 per kg.

The prices of most spices have remained unchanged as compared to last week. However, the price of onion has come down by Tk 10 per kg. Onion is being sold at Tk 25, garlic at Tk 10 less than Tk 140, ginger at Tk 120 to Tk 130, dried chilli at Tk 320 and cumin with Tk 40 less at Tk 440 per kg.

Beef prices remain unchanged. This week beef is being sold at Tk 650 per kg. However, the price of mutton has gone up by Tk 50 per kg to Tk 1050 per kg.

Broiler chickens are now being sold in the market at Tk 160 per kg while Sonali chicken at Tk 320, layer chicken Tk 250 to Tk 255 per kg.

Local lentils cost Tk 130 per kg, imported Tk 120 per kg. Bottled soybean oil prices remain unchanged. Bottled soybean oil is Tk 160 per litre. Mustard oil Tk 290 per liter. Loose sugar is being sold at Tk 80 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 85 per kg.

Fish prices remain unchanged. The price of Rui fish has gone up a bit. In the market, the price of Hilsa fish is slightly lower; the price of medium and small size Hilsa is selling varying on size at Tk 900 to Tk 1,300 per kg.

On the other hand, almost all types of local and river fish have been sold at high prices. Depending on the size of the bowl, it has been sold at Tk 450 to Tk 600 per kg.

On the other hand, various marine fish have been sold for over Tk 600 per kg. Local small shrimps have been sold for Tk 600 and Bagda and Lobster have been sold for over Tk 1000.

Meanwhile, the price of eggs has come down as compared to last week. Red eggs are selling in the market for Tk 110 a dozen. Tk 180 to Tk 195 for a dozen duck eggs. Local chicken eggs are being sold for Tk 180. Dozens of golden (cock) chicken eggs Tk 160.

In just one week, the price of green chilli has gone up by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg.

The chillies are being sold in the Karwan Bazar kitchen market at Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg.

Uzzal Hossain, a vegetable seller, said, "If we buy chilli at Tk 400 to Tk 450 per palla (5kg) we can't afford it if we don't sell it at Tk 90 to Tk 100 for car rental and other expenses." Prices have risen in the space of a week. People in the market can't say why it has increased.

On the other hand, soybean oil prices have been stable for a week now due to the impact of government VAT cuts and market monitoring. 5 liters of oil is being sold at Tk 750.

Golam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), said there is no problem if people's income exceeds the cost of living. If income does not increase with the cost of living, people suffer. Then the standard of living also decreases. Those whose income is not increasing are suffering. It is never desirable.










