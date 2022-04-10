Rohingya woman hacks husband to death

COX'S BAZAR, Apr 8: Following long-running domestic disputes, a 32-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his 23-year-old wife in their house at a Rohingya camp in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar Friday.

Md Saidur Rahman is the deceased and police detained his wife Sanjida Begum after the incident at the Block C2 of Camp 22 in Chakmarkul, said Superintendent of Police Mohammad Tariqul Islam, commander of APBn-16.

The couple had marital problems for a long time and would often get into squabbles, he added citing the locals.

As Saidur fell asleep Friday evening, Sanjida took a machete and hacked him mercilessly.

The incident came to light when neighbours came to their house hearing Saidur scream. They chased down Sanjida and caught her as she tried to run away.

"On information, police went to the crime scene, and the locals handed over Sanjida to us. Saidur was declared dead after being taken to a local clinic in the Rohingya camp," Tariqul said.

"However, a detailed interrogation is on, and we are awaiting the autopsy report. More details are yet to be received." -UNB