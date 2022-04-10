Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

7 held with 19kg cannabis in city

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in separate drives arrested seven people with huge amount of drugs worth about Taka 21.81 lakh in the city's Mohammadpur, New Market and Hazaribag areas on Friday.
The arrested were identified as covered van driver Md Arif Hosen, 34, Pick-up van driver Md Mohin, 32, Md Rony, 32, Md Manik, 32, Md Halim, 40, Md Jafor, 39, and an unidentified person.
Additional Director (Media) of RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident to BSS saying: "On secret information, a team of the elite force set up three check posts at Mirpur road, Hazaribag Beribadh road and Mohammadpur Krishi Market road in the capital on Friday night and arrested the seven people with a total of 19 kilograms of Cannabis and 537 bottles of Phensidyl.
During the drives, the RAB members detained a covered van and two pick-up vans and they also seized nine mobile phone sets and cash money of Taka 11,600 from their possession.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya woman hacks husband to death
Sales in the city's shopping markets and fashion houses are gradually
7 held with 19kg cannabis in city
E-commerce emerges as blessings for rural women
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Senior journo Hasan Shahriar’s first death anniv today
Rickshaw puller’s daughter gets chance in MBBS, faces uncertainty
Hasan takes in-person class again after C-19


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft