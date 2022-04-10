7 held with 19kg cannabis in city

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in separate drives arrested seven people with huge amount of drugs worth about Taka 21.81 lakh in the city's Mohammadpur, New Market and Hazaribag areas on Friday.

The arrested were identified as covered van driver Md Arif Hosen, 34, Pick-up van driver Md Mohin, 32, Md Rony, 32, Md Manik, 32, Md Halim, 40, Md Jafor, 39, and an unidentified person.

Additional Director (Media) of RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque confirmed the incident to BSS saying: "On secret information, a team of the elite force set up three check posts at Mirpur road, Hazaribag Beribadh road and Mohammadpur Krishi Market road in the capital on Friday night and arrested the seven people with a total of 19 kilograms of Cannabis and 537 bottles of Phensidyl.

During the drives, the RAB members detained a covered van and two pick-up vans and they also seized nine mobile phone sets and cash money of Taka 11,600 from their possession. -BSS











