Senior journo Hasan Shahriar’s first death anniv today

Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:47 PM
Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270
Observer Desk

Today (April 10) is the first death anniversary of senior journalist Hasan Shahriar.
Marking the day, journalist Hasan's family organised a Qurankhani and doa mahfil at the capital's Segunbagicha and his village home at Hason Nagar in Sunamganj.
Hasan retired from the editor post of The Daily Ittefaq in 2008. He was the first editor of the Daily Sun and chief editor of Chattogram-based daily People's View.
He also worked as Bangladesh correspondent for international magazine Newsweek, Khaleej Times; India's Daily Deccan Herald, The Indian Express, and The Asian Age; and Pakistan's Morning News, Dawn, and Evening Star.
Hasan was the first journalist from Asia-Pacific to be elected as president of the Toronto-based Commonwealth Journalists Association in 2003. He was also the president of CJA for two terms and the international president emeritus of the CJA in 2012.
He was awarded the prestigious Harry Brittan Fellowship by the Commonwealth Press Union in 1978.


