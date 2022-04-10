Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Rickshaw puller’s daughter gets chance in MBBS, faces uncertainty

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284

Rickshaw puller’s daughter gets chance in MBBS, faces uncertainty

Rickshaw puller’s daughter gets chance in MBBS, faces uncertainty

THAKURGAON, Apr 9: Born to a family of a poor van driver in Thakurgaon, Alpana faced difficult times growing up. Braving all odds though, she managed to crack this year's MBBS admission test.
But the teenager's struggles are unlikely to end soon as her father, Aftabar Rahman, has expressed his inability to fund her medical education-literally a luxury for even the middle-class in Bangladesh.
"I want to pursue my dream without putting any pressure on my father, who's struggling to make both ends meet. Already, he has done a lot for me and my three siblings," Alpana, a resident of Dharia Belsara village in Baliadangi upazila, told UNB.
"Thanks to my father, I could successfully complete my SSC and HSC exams from Kushdangi High School of Baliadangi and Thakurgaon Govt College, respectively. Now I seek the blessings of the people of this country so that I can to fulfill my dream of becoming a doctor," she added.
Aftabar, her father, pleaded helplessness. "First, I sold a portion of my farmland to bear the admission expenses of my son who got a chance to study at Dhaka University. Later, I had to sell the rest of the land to fund his studies. Now, I have nothing but a homestead," he said.
His son Munna is a fourth-year student of Dhaka University's Bangla department. "I have to send him Tk 4,000 a month," he said.
"Our another daughter is studying in Class XII. Alpana has made a penniless father proud. But I am helpless, not in a position to fund her medical education at Mymensingh Medical College from my meagre income," said Aftabar.
When contacted, Baliadangi upazila nirbahi officer Zubayer Hossain, however, said the local administration will definitely help the family "if we get an application from them".    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rohingya woman hacks husband to death
Sales in the city's shopping markets and fashion houses are gradually
7 held with 19kg cannabis in city
E-commerce emerges as blessings for rural women
Vessel CGS Kamruzzaman of Bangladesh Coast Guard leaves Mongla Port
Senior journo Hasan Shahriar’s first death anniv today
Rickshaw puller’s daughter gets chance in MBBS, faces uncertainty
Hasan takes in-person class again after C-19


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft