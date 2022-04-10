

QS ranking: No Bangladeshi university among top 100



Published annually since 2009, the QS Asia University Ranking highlights top universities in Asia each year. The methodology used to make the ranking is similar to that used for the QS World University Rankings, but with some additional indicators and adapted weighting.



The QS ranking list released on Wednesday featuring 687 institutions. Dhaka University is the 142nd on the list and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) secured 202nd position. Unfortunately, no other university could secure in the list of top 200 universities. Dhaka University secured 127th position in 2019 and 135th position in 2021 and 2020. Regretfully, only 13 public and private universities of Bangladesh were listed in this list of 687 educational institutions.



National University of Singapore achieved first position, while Peking University (Beijing), and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, secured second and third positions respectively. This year saw strong representation from universities in South Korea and Taiwan too. However, the 2022 ranking was prepared based on 11 key indicators, including academic and employer reputations, the number of staff with PhDs and the percentage of international students.



Truly, it is disappointing that no Bangladeshi University is in the top 100 of Asia. Our public universities are busy with teachers' politics instead of researching. Most private universities are doing business in the name of higher education. Every country allocates the highest budget for the education sector but it is in a sorry state in our case. In addition to that, annual allocation to research is also insufficient.



Though some individuals are trying to ensure quality education and emphasise research activities, question remains: will Bangladeshi institutions be able to make their footprint in the international arena in the near future? Experts don't see any hope for Bangladeshi universities to make it soon.



