Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:47 PM
Letter To the Editor

Deliberate surgery increases life risk

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226

Dear Sir
All mothers want childbirth to be painless and normal. But even in this, various fears come to mind. Normally the severity of labor pains is so high that it can cause physical and mental fear. And some hospital authorities are doing business in the name of treatment by taking advantage of this fear. Although this surgery increases the risk to the lives of both the child and the mother, this business has not stopped. Births through surgery are on the rise in the world.

According to the World Health Organization, the rate of caesarean section in the United States was 20.7 percent in 1996, up from 32.2 percent in 2014. At present this rate is about 30 percent in Bangladesh. The increase in the abnormal rate of surgery in childbirth is due to the overall condition of the mother, social status, lack of care and treatment, law, etc. But pain free normal delivery can be done in different ways. The epidural system is one of them. The child is delivered by keeping everything in the normal process. But some doctors consider the service to be a business venture, forcing them to undergo surgery, citing fears of a normal delivery. But the World Health Organization has warned many times about the risks of this surgery. There is no benefit in that either. That is why I am demanding to stop the business work in the name of this service.

Ashikujaman Syed
Center for Research Innovation and Development



