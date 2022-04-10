

Make great teachers



Certainly, good teachers can play a significant role to ensure quality education in any country. Being passionate to teaching is the prime condition to be a good teacher. But there are many who are entering the teaching profession, are the teachers by chance. They are not found to accomplish their responsibilities out of their passion.



It is true that good teachers are superior to the teachers by chance. However, a good teacher may not be completely good in his/her teaching approach. In many cases it is evident that a good teacher teaches but hardly has any headache to explain the lessons repeatedly. Not only that, good teachers are found to prioritize the selective students in their class, thus overall improvement in the class may be interrupted.



Good teachers aim at teaching students so that they get learned. But how much teaching can be effective if students are not responsive to it? Actually, teaching of a good teacher hardly motivates and leads students towards achieving better outcomes if he/she cannot help them to discover their latent talent and work on developing this.



It is obvious that good teachers may be great in number but they may not perform the superior jobs all the times what the great teachers do for their students. The great teachers instill a hunger in their students to learn more on their own.They always remain enthusiastic and caring and develop a love of learning; knowledge of discipline and classroom management techniques.



The most obvious difference we see between good teachers and great teachers is that the former ones teach students what they need to know while the later ones arisestudents' desire and passion for learning to prepare them for their future.



Over the years teaching and learning approaches have greatly been changed. Teacher-centered classroom approaches have been proved outdated while in the field of education student-centered classroom approaches are greatly emphasized.



Though teachers at different education levels are frequently instructed to ensure student-centered classroom approaches, in most cases teachers are still found to follow lecturer-based traditional teaching approach. In this approach students cannot get their autonomy to receive education at their own way, rather everything in the classroom is imposed by the teachers.



In these days we see that it is tough to be a good teacher, tougher to be a great teacher but easy to be a popular teacher. In most cases great teachers cannot be popular teachers as they never encourage students to the shortcut success in the examination. More often we blame students that they are more focused on obtaining GPA-5 than what they need to learn to maximize their real life skills.

In this connection, students are directly influenced by their guardians and teachers. Teachers who teach students only some selective questions and encourage them to memorize those for the exams become so popular among their students. Popular teachers never think of whether students enhance themselves with the spirit of true knowledge.



They not only leave away the true purpose of education but also motivate students to focus on exam-oriented education. Certainly, obtaining good grades for a student is important. But can we overlook the true essence of education? Can the teachers deny their responsibility to unlock the potentials of true education?



It is no surprise that parents in most cases send their children to popular teachers even though their tuition charge is higher than those of others. Popular teachers guarantee students of getting their good grades. But finding shortcut ways in education leads students to generational catastrophe.



As an English teacher of a universityit seems to me that the poor performance of students over English is our own creation. The most apparent cause of students' poor command in English is that most teachers and students are emphasizing English more as an academic subject than as prioritizing language skills.



Consequently, pragmatic outcome in teaching English is hardly achieved. So, it is obvious that in every discipline long-term educational outcomes are hardly achieved by the short-term techniques to get good grades. In most cases teachers are commercializing education and narrowing the scopes of education which frustrates the nation.



Probably you may not disagree with me that many students studying at tertiary education cannot even know how to develop an application or a resume and if the topic is not familiar. Is this the evidence of quality education?



The answer is negative as quality education develops creativity of an individual. A person undergoes practical perfection when he/she achieves quality education.It is no denial that GPA-5 centered education in many cases hardly addresses the true essence of education.

You may be surprised to see many popular teachers in the university. They are smart enough to finish their course in a single class. They are popular among the students as they provideshort suggestion to their students before examination.



The question is that is it an ethical practice? Are they benefitting students? Actually, they are interrupting the normal norms of education but they are becoming popular teachers. What will we do with so many popular teachers when we notice that they hardly address the real purpose of education?



However, the real purpose of education must be prioritized .To do this, there is no alternative to producing great teachers who will contribute enormously to build up knowledge-based economy.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University and is also a research scholar at the IBS















