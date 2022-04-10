

Level playing policy must for textile deemed export, L/C imports



Domestic supply quantity is significant as BKMEA representatives indicate knitwear exporters source some 80 per cent of their input of yarn from local textile producers. The numbers of yarn manufacturing mills have more than doubled, from 230 in 2010 to 400 in 2019, while spindle capacity has tripled to 13.5 billion kg of yarn. Much of this growth could be attributed to the rapid expansion of knitwear exports which rose from $1.5 billion in FY2001 to $16.9 billion in FY2019 with somewhat lesser demand pull coming from woven RMG exports of $17.2 billion and woven experienced 3.24 per cent growth to $14.5 billion (37.4 per cent of total export).



Sourcing of woven garments still need to rely on imports of wide variety of fabrics though local production has made strong inroads into the export-oriented market. 800 fabric manufacturing mills produce 3.8 billion meters of fabric, which is processed for dyeing, printing, and finishing, for exports as well as domestic sales. Denim production is an entirely export-oriented activity. 60 per cent of the annual denim requirement of 840 million yards is supplied by 32 denim mills those have cropped up in the past 20 years or so. In addition, other cotton-based fabrics and those from man-made fibre (MMF) are increasingly catching up with demand to meet some 40-45 per cent of requirement by woven garment exporters.



Out of the total demand under deemed exports, local mills supply a major per cent of both knit yarns and woven fabrics to exporters and the minor per cent is being imported. But deemed export of primary textiles (yarn and fabrics) supplemented with garment accessories production is becoming a matter as local mills are supplying to exporters an huge amount of both knit yarns and woven fabrics under bonded facilities.



These are the principal inputs for the apparel industry. Success of RMG supported with deemed export by locals has driven this sector's rapid growth. We can call it export diversification of Bangladesh kind. And this has come to stay as long as we have a share in the global apparel market. This export-oriented primary textile sector is now the predominant part of the textile industry. A much smaller domestic market (estimated by BTMA at $8 billion) is still catered by the less competitive textile mills from old times, those can only survive under high tariff protection to meet local demand for basic clothing.



But there is a double standard in payments to local and foreign suppliers. There is double standards in deem export and import through letter of credits. Currently knit exporters outsource more than 80 per cent of the knit yarns locally and the rest 20 per cent from abroad.



To facilitate export, Bangladesh Bank has devised a policy of importing yarns/fabrics from local manufacturing mills which is considered as deemed export by the local mills under bonded facilities. On the other hand the exporters import the rest amount of fabrics from abroad through opening L/C (letter of credits). When exporters import from outside the country they make payments against their yarns after submission of BL (within 15 days from BL date) but before the reaching of yarns/ Fabrics at CTG port.



On the other hand when they source locally as deemed export by local exporters, after delivering their yarns/ fabrics to the buyer's factory, they received payment after around 3-4 months due to the provisions of Acceptance from Buyer and also Maturity of Payment from concerning bank. To fulfil this two conditions it's take more 90 to 120 days on at sight LC.



As a result, foreign textile mills get payment instantly and they can do business with their existing operating capitals. But as local mills get payment after 3-4 months, they need huge capital to run business as money becomes stuck for long time. It increases our costs of doing business as we do have higher bank loans and we fully depend on imports of cotton/ Raw materials and imported capital machinery.



Due to this system, local textile manufacturers need huge capital as their money becomes stuck to the exporters. This double standard should be removed that payment on L/C should be made within 15 days as like as foreign exporters. (Bank should accept truck receipt as like as BL) RMG exporters in deemed export facilities are helping the economy in saving foreign currency as import substitute, exporters do not need to pay higher freight charges and they get both yarns and fabrics at low lead time. So considering all these components the existing double standards are injustice and inappropriate.



For a level playing field, this export oriented textile sector deserves policy support and protection. The existing double standards should be overcome. Apart from tax exemption for deemed exporter, this sector has received supports from the government in terms of tax exemptions, subsidies, duty-free bonded imports and concessional credit. To ensure sustainability and competitiveness, it is just as important to put some limits to the support measures, basing on performance based.



Devising policy supports to 'be deemed' exporters is also helpful to develop backward linkage industry as strong backward linkage industries are wheel of an economy that keeps it running and continuously expand. The deemed export should be supported a lot because this substitutes exports and export diversification, all rolled into one. As the RMG industry grew from a $600 million industry in 1990 to the $34 billion industry now, the demand for imported yarn, fabrics, and accessories grew by leaps and bounds. It was a growing opportunity that our entrepreneurs would not miss for the world. Textiles, the production of yarn and fabrics, is a relatively capital intensive industry..



Quite logically "deemed" exports of yarn and fabrics (and accessories) are considered to be indirect exports, as they are exported as components of the final export product,( knit or woven garments.) They are "embedded" exports just like what international economists are now describing digital or IT services that are increasingly becoming sizable inputs into finished products that are traded across borders.



Trade in these value added services is another rapidly growing component of international trade. Under this reformulation of trade in components of finished products, our deemed exports are nothing but exports. Considering it's growing importance, uninterrupted supply of gas and electricity is a precondition to continue its vital role in the textile and economic sector of Bangladesh.

The Writer is Chairman of the Little Group and Chairman standing

committee development local weaving & spinning mills of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA)









