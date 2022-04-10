Video
BANKING EVENT

Premier Bank opens sub-branch at Shantirhat Bazar, Mirshorai

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd has recently inaugurated Shantirhar Bazar sub-branch under the supervision of Mirshorai branch at the historical Shantirhat Bazar in Mirshorai Upazilla, says a press release.
Engineer Mosharraf Hossain MP, former Minister and President of the permanent committee of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works inaugurated the new sub-branch as Chief Guest through an auspicious ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Simon Lily Supermarket in Shantirhat Bazar. Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of the bank also attended the ceremony as a special guest.
Md. Tareq Uddin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications Division, Mohammad Naymul Alam, SAVP and Manager, Mirsharai Branch along with other branch managers of the Chittagong zone, local business personalities, customers and dignitaries also attended the inauguration.
All facilities of banking are available in this sub-branch for all.



Premier Bank opens sub-branch at Shantirhat Bazar, Mirshorai
