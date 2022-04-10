BANKING EVENT

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank Ltd speaking as Chief Guest in the 2nd Zonal Heads' Conference - 2022 held at the Bank's Head Office Conference Hall on Saturday. Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman along with senior officials and all Zonal Heads of the Bank were present in the Conference. The Conference discussed the overall business achievements in the first quarter of the current year and business targets for the year 2022. photo: Bank