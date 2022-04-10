Video
Foodpanda gives exclusive discounts to Robi elite clients

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

Foodpanda gives exclusive discounts to Robi elite clients

Foodpanda gives exclusive discounts to Robi elite clients

Leading digital services provider, Robi Axiata Limited and Online food and grocery delivery platform, Foodpanda Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide Robi 'Elite' customers special benefits on purchasing from Foodpanda business account.
As part of the MoU, Robi Elite subscribers can avail 100-taka discount on minimum order of 350 taka and 150-taka discount on minimum order of 400 taka on any purchase using Foodpanda corporate business account.
Robi's loyalty programme, Elite allows the company to express its gratitude to the special group of customers who have been the staunchest supporters of the brand.
To avail the offers, Robi Elites can check the following link: https://cutt.ly/ElitePandaOffers Users need to type 'REW Elite100' for 100-taka discount coupon and 'Rew Elite150' for 150-taka discount voucher.
Robi's Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmed and Foodpanda's Head of Corporate Sales, Syed Fayad Munaim signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.
Robi's General Manager, CLM Innovation and Analytics, Mahfuzul Haq; Manager, Robi Loyalty and Rewards, Tasnia Afrin, Foodpanda's Director of Sales, Shakrukh Hasnine; Head of Sales, Md. Sirajul Haque; Senior Corporate Sales Executive, Habib-ur-Rahman; and other high officials from both the organization were present at the signing ceremony.


