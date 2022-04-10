CGS loans becoming popular

Currently small entrepreneur prefer to invest in Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) based cottage and small business which provides benefits to unsecured colleteral free enterprises.

Due to this given facilities in the year 2021 an amount of Tk380 million has been issued by the banks against 362 applications.

Whereas in the previous year of 2020 it was Tk290 million against 274 applicatns which means just in a year the applicants number has increased by 88 and money issuing amount increased by 38 per cent.

The facilities were provided by the Bangladeah Bank at adverse effects on the socio-economic sector from the pandemic coronavirus.

It aimed to protect all business in particular cottage, micro and small enterprises who can take colleteral free loans and secured loans.

Aiming to provide supports to small entrepreneurs the central bank formulated a policy and named it 'Credit Guarantee Scheme' where both banks and non-banking financial institutions are participating in scheme.

Meanwhile, as of March 20 a number of 90 credit guarantees have been issued against applications. Since the inception of the scheme, a total of Tk770 million with credit guarantees have been issued against 726 applications.

Small enterprises prefer this CGS loan as these are less risky.

Before start of these scheme there were different colleteral difficulties but now it is risk free and easy for the small and micro entrepreneurs. Industry leaders say the CGS loans are very much effective in stabilization of the economy in both manufacturing and service sectors.

Bank officials said in order to provide this facility to the customers, the employees of banking and non-banking financial institutions work in the field.

At the same time they provide training on credit guarantee and raise customer awareness too.





