Samsung gives lucrative Eid offers on smartphones

Samsung is going to bring several attractive offers for smartphone users ahead of the grand occasion to give them a rewarding experience during Eid.

During the campaign, buyers can enjoy great offers on Samsung smartphones. Discounts of up to Tk 10,000 is up for the taking on any Samsung smartphone! To boot, there is 0% EMI up for grabs as well!

For all the thrill seekers and adventurers, Samsung will be giving away a brand-new Suzuki Gixxer SF 150cc, in addition to an exciting trip to the colorful and breathtaking city of Dubai for 5 days and 4 nights! Customers who purchase any smartphone will be eligible to avail this offer. Winners for this will be decided through a lottery, says a press release.

Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said in this regard, "Samsung always prioritizes its users and whenever there is an occasion, we try to offer something special for them. Ahead of the Eid, Samsung is offering smartphones with discount and a chance to win more exhilarating prizes just to make sure that the joy of celebration is multiplied."

This offer will continue from April 10-May 1, 2022. Smartphone users can avail these offers while purchasing phones from all Samsung brand shops located around the country.










