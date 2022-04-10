Walton brings 2 new models of printer, motherboard plant 2nd unit



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak inaugurate new models of printer and second unit of motherboard plant at Walton Digi-Tech headquarters in Gazipur, recently.

Walton also inaugurated its second unit of motherboard (SMT) production plant where printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) is being manufactured using German technology, says a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed was present as special guest.

Deputy Managing Directors Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarkar and Engineer Liakat Ali, Executive Directors Azizul Hakim and Zeenat Hakim were also present at that time.

: The printers are launched in the market under "Printon" packaging name. Priced at Tk16,750, the Printon PMF22 model has multi-function facilities that means users can print, scan and photocopy with it. Printon PS22 model has single function facility as it is designed for printing only with priced at Tk11,750. Customers will get warranty facility of up to 1 year on these two models of printer.

The main features of Walton printer are 22 (A4) to 23 (letter) ppm print speed, 1200X1200 Dpi resolution, 600 MHZ processor and 128MB of memory with USB cable connection and wireless printing facilities. The multi-function printer will also give extra facilities in the workplace with its network printing facility.

Walton has also released printer toners for both devices which is priced at Tk1,985. Customers can also get a printer toner refill kit weighing 65g at Tk650 available at every Walton showroom.

Walton is producing and marketing PCB and PCBA commercially after meeting their own demand. Walton is also manufacturing customized PCB and PCBA as per the demands of the electronics, electrical and technology products entrepreneurs in the country. Matador Group is taking PCBA support for its fan regulators while many other companies are also shown interest for PCB and PCBA support from Walton. The second unit of the motherboard plant has been set up to meet the growing demand.

This new motherboard plant has the capacity of installing 72,000 components per hour. Walton PCB and PCBA are being used in all types of electrical devices including computers, televisions, remote controls, LED lights, mobile phone chargers, UPS, fans and switch sockets etc.





