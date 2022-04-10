



The trophies were officially handed over to the concerned officials of the companies by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, at a function attended virtually by President Abdul Hamid as the chief guest at Radisson Blue Dhaka hotel on the day. The function organized by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).



ACS Textiles , Ibrahim Garments, Pran-RFL win export trophies









ACS Textiles , Ibrahim Garments, Pran-RFL win export trophies







ACS Textiles , Ibrahim Garments, Pran-RFL win export trophies





Sixty-six companies of the country won 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy' for being the highest export earners in the 2017-18 financial year, on Thursday last.The trophies were officially handed over to the concerned officials of the companies by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, at a function attended virtually by President Abdul Hamid as the chief guest at Radisson Blue Dhaka hotel on the day. The function organized by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).Ibrahim Garments Private Limited Managing Director Fatima Rima CIP and noted woman entrepreneur, receiving export trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a city hotel in Dhaka on Thursday. Along with Ibrahim Garments Sixty-six companies of the country won 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy' for being the highest export earners in the 2017-18 financial year.Sasheen Masood Hasan, Director of ACS Textiles (BD) Ltd receiving the trophy from Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP on behalf of the company. On July 29 last year, the Ministry of Commerce issued a notification mentioning the names of the 66 companies.Pran-RFL Group has bagged national export trophies for the 17th consecutive year in recognition of its role in raising shipment in the agro-processing, plastic goods and light engineering products categories. The units are Pran Dairy, Pran Agro, and Habiganj Agro obtained the gold, silver and bronze trophies in the agro-processing category. Allplast Bangladesh of RFL got the silver trophy in the plastic goods category, and Rangpur Metal Industries obtained the silver trophy in light engineering. Eleash Mridha, managing director of Pran Group, Naser Ahmed, executive director of Pran Agro, Animesh Saha, executive director of Habiganj Agro, Sayed Hossain Chowdhury, executive director of Allplast Bangladesh, and Sayed Joynul Abedin, executive director of Rangpur Metal received the trophies.