Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:44 PM
Home Business

Huawei launches Seeds for Future 2022 Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Business Desk

'Seeds for the Future', a flagship CSR programme by leading global ICT infrastructure and solutions provider, Huawei, is back for the aspiring STEM and non-STEM students. The registration process has been opened for enthusiasts.  
From the beginning of April 2022, the registration is open and interested students can now register for taking part in 'Seeds for the Future 2022, Bangladesh' at free of cost by contacting their university departments.
To initiate 'Seeds for the Future 2022, Bangladesh', roadshows are being arranged at the participatory universities this month. Recently two roadshows have been organized at the University of Dhaka (DU), and Islamic University of Technology (IUT) respectively.
At the events, Dr. Anis Ahmed, Professor and Chairman, Department of EEE, University of Dhaka; the Vice-Chancellor of IUT Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam; Board Member of Huawei Bangladesh Jason Lizongsheng; were present with other faculty members of DU, IUT and officials of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited.
At the event at DU, Dr. Anis Ahmed, Ph.D., Chairman and Professor, EEE Department, University of Dhaka, emphasized the learning opportunities provided by the 'Seeds for the Future' programme to the students of the University of Dhaka.
It is mentionable that 'Seeds for the Future' is Huawei's flagship CSR programme dedicated to top STEM and non-STEM students worldwide and is meant for inspiring ICT talent. First launched in Bangladesh in 2014, this programme has been nurturing ICT talents since its inception and is quite popular among academics as well as students. This year, Huawei will be organizing the event for the eighth time.     
This year University of Dhaka, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology (CUET), Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (KUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET), Islamic University of Technology (IUT), BRAC University, East-West University (EWU) and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST), will take part in this exclusive programme. The roadshow will gradually be held at other universities based on the feasibility of both universities and Huawei.
Whereas at the event at IUT, Vice-Chancellor of IUT, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, said, "Huawei's Seeds For The Future has been a fantastic and impactful program... I advise my students take part in this program this year and ahead."
Jason Lizongsheng, Board member of Huawei Bangladesh (Technologies) Limited, said, "I believe a great number of students will enroll in this programme this year since this year's edition will be equally exciting and enlightening for the participants."


