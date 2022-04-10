Major cheese heist puts Dutch dairy farmers on alert

April 9: Thieves have long found cheese as lucrative as many people find it delicious, and a sophisticated heist in the Netherlands has dairy farmers there on high alert.

Gerda van Dorp, a Dutch cheese farmer in the town of Fijnaart, in the south of the country, woke up on March 29 to a mostly empty cheese storage room. Overnight, unknown thieves had taken from her shelves 161 wheels of cheese, weighing 3,500 pounds, that had taken months to make and mature.

The value: about $23,000.

"It was like waking up in a movie," said van Dorp, who runs her business and farm together with her husband, Joost.

Cheese from similar robberies in 2016 was later located in Eastern Europe, said Theo Dekker, chairman of an interest group for Dutch dairy farmers. The incident has left some farmers on edge, and van Dorp said that several other farmers had reached out to her for support.

The thieves also stole her trailer and two wheelbarrows from the farm, police said, presumably to transport the cheese to a bus or a truck. (A wheel of cheese is roughly 10 kilos, or 22 pounds.) Police said they recovered the trailer and the wheelbarrows nearby.

Van Dorp guessed that whoever stole the cheese must have been watching her farm, where she lives with her husband and two children, for a while. The incident happened while the gate to the property was left open for an overnight milk delivery.

Nobody has been arrested in the case, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Selling the cheese inside the Netherlands might be difficult. Every wheel of cheese has its own serial number, and farms add their logos to it as well to indicate where it was made - and to make the products easily traced.

"Thankfully this doesn't happen often, but we're worried about how professional this has become," said Dekker, who is a dairy farmer himself. "These people come at night and take everything with brute force. It's almost like organised crime."

"They know what they're doing," he said. "That scares us."

Prices of consumer goods in the Netherlands have risen, as they have elsewhere in the world. They were up 9.7% in March compared with a year before, reaching their highest levels since 1976, according to Statistics Netherlands, a Dutch governmental institution that tracks data. -The New York Times















