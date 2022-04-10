Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB allows BRAC Bank to refinance CMSMEs under C-19 stimulus package

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 300
Business Desk

BB allows BRAC Bank to refinance CMSMEs under C-19 stimulus package

BB allows BRAC Bank to refinance CMSMEs under C-19 stimulus package

Bangladesh Bank (BB) and BRAC Bank have signed an agreement to provide refinancing facilities to the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) under Covid-19 Stimulus Package to help small businesses recover from the impact of the pandemic.
BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with BB for becoming Participating Financial institution under the COVID-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project funded Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
Md. Abdul Wahab, General Manager, Project Implementation Unit (Covid-19 ECRF), SME & Special Programmes Department of BB and Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, signed the agreement at BB headquarters on April 6, last.
Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, BB, was present during the signing ceremony. Md. Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director of BB and Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, were also present. Under the agreement, BRAC Bank and other participating banks will avail refinancing facilities amounting to BDT 2,520 Crore from BB and provide subsidized interest credit to the CMSMEs.
Being the leading collateral-free CMSME financer in the country, BRAC Bank has always been committed to CMSME sector, which is the lifeblood of the economy and vital to employment generation and invigorating the country's growth engine.
BB earlier recognized BRAC Bank for its outstanding role in the implementation of the first phase of Covid-19 CMSME Stimulus Package in FY 2020-2021. In two phases of the Stimulus Package, BRAC Bank has disbursed BDT 2,669 Crore to the CMSMEs, which is the highest in the banking industry. The bank's extensive SME network and large team enabled the bank to meet the highest target in stimulus loan disbursement.  
Welcoming the refinancing facility, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "We appreciate Bangladesh Bank for making BRAC Bank an implementation partner of AIIB funded COVID-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project. As aCMSME-focused bank, BRAC Bank is committed to ensuring easy access to finance for the entrepreneurs at the grassroots. In view of the pandemic, we have redoubled our efforts to provide much-needed funds to the CMSME entrepreneurs. We believe this refinancing facility from BB will rejuvenate the industries and help them take productivity to the pre-pandemic level."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank opens sub-branch at Shantirhat Bazar, Mirshorai
BANKING EVENT
MFS money transactions soon to cross Tk 1 trillion
Foodpanda gives exclusive discounts to Robi elite clients
Bangladesh resumes veg exports to UK after a month of break
From coal to ports, Western sanctions target Russian economy
CGS loans becoming popular
Duchess of Cambridge wears Bangladesh made garment


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft