

BB allows BRAC Bank to refinance CMSMEs under C-19 stimulus package

BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with BB for becoming Participating Financial institution under the COVID-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project funded Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Md. Abdul Wahab, General Manager, Project Implementation Unit (Covid-19 ECRF), SME & Special Programmes Department of BB and Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, signed the agreement at BB headquarters on April 6, last.

Abu Farah Md. Nasser, Deputy Governor, BB, was present during the signing ceremony. Md. Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director of BB and Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, were also present. Under the agreement, BRAC Bank and other participating banks will avail refinancing facilities amounting to BDT 2,520 Crore from BB and provide subsidized interest credit to the CMSMEs.

Being the leading collateral-free CMSME financer in the country, BRAC Bank has always been committed to CMSME sector, which is the lifeblood of the economy and vital to employment generation and invigorating the country's growth engine.

BB earlier recognized BRAC Bank for its outstanding role in the implementation of the first phase of Covid-19 CMSME Stimulus Package in FY 2020-2021. In two phases of the Stimulus Package, BRAC Bank has disbursed BDT 2,669 Crore to the CMSMEs, which is the highest in the banking industry. The bank's extensive SME network and large team enabled the bank to meet the highest target in stimulus loan disbursement.

Welcoming the refinancing facility, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "We appreciate Bangladesh Bank for making BRAC Bank an implementation partner of AIIB funded COVID-19 Emergency and Crisis Response Facility Project. As aCMSME-focused bank, BRAC Bank is committed to ensuring easy access to finance for the entrepreneurs at the grassroots. In view of the pandemic, we have redoubled our efforts to provide much-needed funds to the CMSME entrepreneurs. We believe this refinancing facility from BB will rejuvenate the industries and help them take productivity to the pre-pandemic level."









