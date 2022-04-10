Video
Dhaka elevated expressway to use Bashundhara Bitumen

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 321
Business correspondent

Bashundhara Bitumen, a brand of country's leading business conglomerate Bashundhara Group, will supply bitumen for the construction of the first Dhaka elevated expressway, ushering in a new horizon of communications system in Bangladesh.
Dhaka Elevated Expressway will connect the Shahjalal airport with Kutubkhali via Mohakhali, Tejgaon and Kamalapur of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company Limited (BOGCL) signed a deal with a joint venture company Shandong Hi-Speed Road & Bridge (SDRB), and Sinohydro at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters (BIHQ-1) in the capital on Saturday.
Bashundhara Group Managing Director's Secretary Md Maksudur Rahman and SDRB-Sinohydro JV Deputy General Manager Lyu Jin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.
SDRB-Sinohydro JV Deputy General Manager Lyu Jin said the company is taking Bashundhara Bitumen as the authorities already used Bashundhara Cement in the project.
"We came for a new contract to continue the supply of the product. I hope, there will be a good business with us," he said.
Maksudur Rahman said ''the contract is signed for supplying bitumen for Dhaka Elevated Expressway".
"We have already begun the supply of bitumen for the project. They will start using the product from next week," he said.
Sinohydro's Material Procurement Deputy Director Qu Renhai, Bashundhara Bitumen Assistant General Manager Sukanta Kumar Saha and Deputy Manager AJM Obaidur Rahman Khan were also present at the programme.Bashundahra Group produces 60-70 penetration grade bitumen, which is effective for wearing courses of national highways, internal roads, bridges and sustainable to all kinds of weather condition.
The industrial conglomerate launched country's first-ever bitumen plant in the private sector in February 2020 aiming to cater to the growing demand in domestic market.
The plant has the capacity to produce bitumen grades such as Cutback, Emulsified, Oxidised and Polymer (SBS, Rubber Powder) and customised as per client's required specifications.
Drum production and filling facilities along with bulk loading facilities have constructed to facilitate an efficient distribution system from the plant. Apart from this, fuel oil and some other by-products produced in the plant will be sold or disposed of to appropriate clientele.


