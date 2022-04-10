Dairy industry struggles despite prospects

The country's dairy industry has been struggling to thrive and meet local demand mainly due to poor monitoring of quality and pricing and in absence of institutional farming and high-yield cows. In terms of per capita milk consumption, Bangladesh stands near the bottom on global list.

Aa per Department of Livestock Services, milk production in Bangladesh amounted to 119.85 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 fiscal year against the demand of 152.02 lakh tonnes.

The deficit is met by bulk imports of milk powder, mainly from Australia, New Zealand, Holland, Denmark and Poland. According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the country imported more than one lakh tonnes of milk powder and dairy derivatives by spending Tk 2,000 crore in 2021.

Despite the huge demand and growth potential,advancement of dairy industry is impeded here by several challenges in the ecosystem.

The informal segment of the industry is dominated by small-scale farmers and market intermediaries, so quality control processes are apparently non-existent. As a result, the quality of milk is not being ensured.

As farmers do not get fair prices for their produce, they often tempted to adulterate milk to increase quantity to cover their costs. In a study conducted in Barishal district, it was observed that 100 per cent of the samples collected were adulterated with water.

Apart from that, other adulterants present in the samples were cane sugar (26 per cent), milk powder (14 per cent) and starch (12 per cent).

As most of the produced milk comes from marginal farmers who rear low-yielding local breeds, the bottleneck in the supply chain is slowing down the growth in the sector. Bangladesh Food Safety Authority member Abdul Alim told : milk in the country was adulterated in various ways.

The processor extract dairy fat from milk to make ghee to sell it at high prices and replace the fat with low-cost vegetable fat to comply with the mandatory 3.5 per cent fat in milk, he said.

Besides, the processors do not follow cool chain to keep milk as cold as below 6 degree Celsius after pasteurising. Therefore, the process downgrades quality and taste.

Due to lack of availability of liquid milk, processors import a huge amount of milk powder and skimmed milk to meet the demand on the local market, Alim said. The milk industry is not thriving due to lack of grazing fields in the country, he said.

Bangladesh Dairy Farm Association (BDFA) president Imran Hossain said a farmer was offered only Tk 38-42 for a litre of milk depending on the fat level, whereas the cost of production was, on average, Tk 48 a litre, driven by cost pressures such as rising prices of fodder and raw feed ingredients.

He said farmers should be given more than Tk 50 a litre of milk to cope up with the rising cost of production. He also said low tariff on milk powder import prevented farmers from getting fair prices for milk.

There should be a policy for ensuring 3 per cent dairy fat instead of low-cost vegetable fat in milk to prevent health risk, he said. Besides, the government should focus more on how to increase per cattle production of milk, he said.

BDFA officials said that dairy was an emerging sector, and it could not grow unless higher tariff was imposed to discourage import of milk powder.















