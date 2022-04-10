Video
Setting up of Nat'l Taskforce for plastic sector suggested

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281
Business Correspondent

Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister has suggested setting up a national task force for plastic sector in order to identify various business prospects and overcome challenges in post LDC period.
He said it at a webinar while speaking as chief guest. President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman chaired the event. FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin joined as a special guest.   
Kaikaus called for better plastic waste management and suggested we should have our own certification agency. It can adopt PPP model as a best solution. He said for certification we are spending a lot of money. In a modern world, we cannot avoid using plastics rather we should go for 100 percent recycling to minimize pollution, he added.
He said at present the relation between the bureaucracy and private sector is very cordial with private sector and the government is also very committed to reform any policy that hinders trade and investment.   
Rizwan Rahman said plastic sector witnessed a rapid commercialization to  became an important export item. To ensure a sustainable industrial growth, a draft Plastic Policy was developed by the Government.
Since many preferences will not exist in post-LDC era, free trade agreement (FTA) and regional trade agreement (RTA) can be signed with the potential countries, he said.
On the other hand, an enabling tariff regime is needed to support raw material import in the post-LDC time. Moreover, specific incentive plan is needed in the new policy to promote bio-plastic.  
Ensuring a sustainable export market requires competitiveness by improving efficiency in production and market access. He said we need to replicate the RMG success model to other export-led manufacturing sectors. Product diversification is essential while changing raw materials to recycled plastic waste as viable alternative, he added.
FBCCI president Md. Jashim Uddin said in plastic sector there are many challenges but the entrepreneurs of this sector are very resilient to overcome these. But we need world class accreditation testing lab, proper policy support with intellectual property rights (IPR) policy and innovation in design product and development.
He demanded that the plastic sector be declared as a green industry. In order to facilitate 100 percent recycling, he suggested an extensive collection mechanism/system under the guidance of city corporations.
He said we need to expand backward linkage and sub-contracting industry in this sector so that small producers can grow and able to provide thousands of components to the large industries.
President, Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA) Shamim Ahmed said in FY2020-21 total export by plastic sector was more than USD 1 billion.
The domestic market size is USD 3 billion. The sector itself creates 1.5 million employments. Plastic is the 8th largest export earning sector in Bangladesh which has expanding 4.5 per cent per annum.
He called for making easier the access to finance, central bonded warehouse, skilled workforce, credible testing facility, diversity, plastic waste management terming them as major challenge.
He said in the post-LDC period, the sector will lose competitiveness, duty free market access, subsidy or incentives and will have to follow stringent compliances. Thus he demanded reforming import-export policies to meet post LDC challenges.
Dr. Md. Shahidul Islam, Member (Customs), NBR , Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, CEO, PRAN RFL Group, Dr. Ijaz Hossain, Retired Professor of Chemical Engineering, BUET also spoke on the occasion.


