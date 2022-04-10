Pharmaceuticals demand import duty cut for raw materials

Leaders of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (BAPI) have demanded the government to cut duty on import of industrial material and introduce a separate provision for physicians' sample products to promote the industry.

They have also demanded withdrawal of tax at source on legal and regulatory payments to promote export target of the industry.

They said government had offered cash subsidy on export to encourage exporters, but the provision of imposing 10 per cent tax on cash subsidy was really conflicting with the objective. So, they requested the government to withdraw tax on export of cash subsidy.

They also demand reducing the rate of tax deducted at source to lower the operating cost, claiming that most of the time non-residents were reluctant to bear the required TDS.

They pleaded to reduce the existing customs duty on import of industrial raw materials, flooring materials, plastic pallets, laminar airflow equipment and others.

They also proposed updating the BAPI list and including 213 products in the list to enjoy the duty-free import facilities. BAPI presented the pre-budget proposals for the forthcoming fiscal year 2022-2023 to the chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) recently. According to BAPI, the total investment in pharmaceutical sector is over Tk 26,000 crore and the industry covers 94 per cent of the local demand.

The growth of the industry was 13 per cent in the year 2021 and met the export demand to more than 100 countries across the world.

















