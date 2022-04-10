105 detained on different charges in seven districts

A total of 105 people have been detained on different charges in seven districts- Rajshahi, Natore, Brahmanbaria, Cox's Bazar, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Naogaon, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 73 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested 25 people on different charge in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus, confirmed the information on Saturday.

Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also seized a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against the detainees, the official added.

On Thursday night, a man was held with huge spurious drinks and sex-stimulating syrup from a shop in the city in a secret drive of the DB Police.

The arrested person has been identified as Abdul Hamid Khan Sujon, 45, son of late Kobad Ali, a resident of Mahisbathan area under Rajpara Police Station (PS) in the city.

RMP sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in the Sumaiya Enterprize shop at Haragram New Market in the city at around 8:30pm and arrested the shop owner. Subsequently, the team seized huge contraband items valued about Tk 2.20 lakh from his possession.

DB Police Deputy Commissioner Arefin Jewel said Sujon has been involved in selling different spurious and contraband items for a long time in accomplice with two other persons identified as Belal Hossain and Raj Ahmed.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 30 people on various charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Thursday.

Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were held on various charges.

A huge volume of contraband drugs were also seized from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 17 people on various charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the rest were held on various charges.

However, the law enforcers also seized a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

Legal action has been taken against those detainees, the official added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police arrested four people on charge of gambling from Baraigram Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are: Bharat Chandra Das, 50, son of late Dinesh Chandra Das of Atgharia Village in Baraigram Upazila; Majnu Sarder, 35, son of late Safaz Uddin of Chak Dighal Village, and Arif Hossain, 25, son of Azhar Hossain of Kandail Village in Gurudaspur Upazila; and Haqim Ali, 45, son of Tanser Ali, a resident of Kanthalbaria Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram PS Abu Siddique said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the Balidaghati Bridge area of Bahimali Village at around 9pm, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

The law enforcers also seized Tk 28,950 in cash from their possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Baraigram PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Saturday following a court order, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with a firearm from Bijoynagar Upazila in the district on Friday noon.

The arrested person is Mohammad Shah Alam, 30, son of Mohan Mia, a resident of Meherpur Village under Dharmaghar Union in Madhabpur Upazila of Habiganj District.

RAB-14 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Bhairab Camp led by its Senior Assistant Director Additional Superintendent of Police Rafiuddin Jobayer conducted a drive in Harashpur area in Bijoynagar Upazila at around 12:50pm, and arrested Shah Alam.

RAB members also recovered one shooter gun and five rounds of bullets from his possession during the drive.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested in this connection.

COX'S BAZAR: Seven people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in Pekua and Ukhiya upazilas of the district in four days.

Members of RAB-7, in a drive, arrested a man along with firearms from Pekua Upazila on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Yunus Prokash, 30, son of Ashraf Ali, a resident of Afjaliapara Village in the upazila.

RAB-7 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Afjaliapara area at night, and arrested him from his house.

At that time, three firearms, two rounds of bullets and a home-made weapon were also seized from his possession.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Pekua PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

On the other hand, police arrested six human traffickers and rescued 48 Rohingyas from Ukhiya Upazila in the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Mohammad Ali Johar, 30, son of Md Yunus, Imam Hossain, 34, son of Md Jalal, Md Ayaz, 22, son of Aiyub Ali, and Md Jubayer, 20, son of Jiabul Haque, residents of Hazam Rastar Matha area under Rajapalang Union, and Mohammad Rubel, 20, son of late Akhter Kamal of Bhaditala area under Palangkhali Union in Ukhiya Upazila; and Fazal Ahmed, 60, son of late Azizur Rahman of Natun Pallan Para area in Teknaf Upazila of the district.

Ukhiya PS OC Ahmed Sanzur Morshed said a group of human traffickers has been involved in such a crime in the district for long.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ukhiya Upazila Land Office area and arrested them.

Police also rescued 48 Rohingyas from their possessions at that time.

The rescued were sent to Transit Camp and legal action is being taken against the arrested in this connection, the OC added.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB on Thursday arrested five suspected terrorists from Rupganj and Sonargaon upazilas in the district.

The arrested are Riazul Islam alias Shooter Riaz, 22, Md Zahidul Islam alias Kala Bhagina, 23, Maruf Hossain Munna, 23, Md Selim, 23, and Md Mahbub Mia, 23.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-3 conducted separate drives in Rupganj and Sonargaon upazilas on Wednesday night and arrested them, said Khandaker Al Moin, legal and media wing director commander of RAB.

He further said three pistols, three magazines, 12 rounds of ammunition, five sharp domestic weapons, a motorcycle and 600 yaba tablets were also seized from their possessions.

Riaz is an accused in 15 cases, including murder, he added.

During primary interrogation, the arrested confessed their involvement in various terrorist activities.

"The accused used the illegal firearms to establish dominance in Rupganj, Sonargaon and surrounding areas of Narayanganj district. They were also involved in drug peddling and extortion. There are 10-15 members in this terrorist group," the RAB official said.

Taking of legal steps in this regard are under process, he added.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Police arrested six people on different charges in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are: Kaiyum Sheikh, 35, Nazrul Sheikh, 38, and Ahid Sheikh, 42, sons of Maleq Sheikh of Patabhog Union; Raqibul, 29, son of Abdus Salam of Kalligaon Village under Atpara Union; Kalu Mia, 50, son of Goni Mia of Shologhar Union; and Saikat Das, 25, son Hiran Chandra Das of Shyamsiddhi Union in the upazila.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the upazila on Wednesday, and arrested them on different charges.

However, the arrested were produced before the court on Thursday noon, the OC added.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police, in separate drives, arrested nine warranted criminals in different cases from Atrai Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Rintu Hossain, of Parguranai Village; Jahurul Islam, Akram, Aminur Rashid and Budha, of Bipraboalia; Rocky, A Matin and Rokeya Bibi, of Guranai, and Yakub, of Darshana Village in the upazila.

Atrai PS OC Abul Kalam Azad said they were arrested on various charges from different areas in the upazila on Monday night.

However, all the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday morning, the OC added.

