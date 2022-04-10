TCB goods give relief to common people in Khulna



The photo shows people lined up to collect TCB commodities in Khulna City. photo: observer

A total of one crore limited income group people are getting benefits from the TCB following the directives of Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Commerce for keeping essential commodities price in tolerable condition.

As part of the programme, at least 3, 94, 831 beneficiaries will get four essential items through family card by 265 dealers in four districts. The districts are Khulna Satkhira, Bagerhat and Narail. The four essential commodities are pulse, gram, soya bean oil and sugar.

While talking with The Daily Observer on Saturday, Monjur Morshed, regional manager of Khulna TCB, said a total of 3,94,831 card-holders will get the essential commodities in fair price from April 7 to April 20 during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Each card-holder will get two kilograms of pulse, two kg sugar, two kg gram and two liters of soya bean oil," he said, adding that "one kg pulse price are Taka 65, one kg of sugar Taka 55, one kg of gram Taka 50 and one liter of soya bean oil are Taka 110.

Selling of essential commodities for the second phase is in full swing, bringing huge relief to common people, he said.

He, however, said beneficiaries already have taken family cards, and they can purchase commodities into two phases.

Earlier, TCB sold sugar, pulse and edible oil from March 20 to March 31 before Ramadan.







KHULNA, Apr 9: Common people become very happy as they are getting essential commodities in fair price from Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) for the second phase in four districts under Khulna TCB region.A total of one crore limited income group people are getting benefits from the TCB following the directives of Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Commerce for keeping essential commodities price in tolerable condition.As part of the programme, at least 3, 94, 831 beneficiaries will get four essential items through family card by 265 dealers in four districts. The districts are Khulna Satkhira, Bagerhat and Narail. The four essential commodities are pulse, gram, soya bean oil and sugar.While talking with The Daily Observer on Saturday, Monjur Morshed, regional manager of Khulna TCB, said a total of 3,94,831 card-holders will get the essential commodities in fair price from April 7 to April 20 during the holy month of Ramadan."Each card-holder will get two kilograms of pulse, two kg sugar, two kg gram and two liters of soya bean oil," he said, adding that "one kg pulse price are Taka 65, one kg of sugar Taka 55, one kg of gram Taka 50 and one liter of soya bean oil are Taka 110.Selling of essential commodities for the second phase is in full swing, bringing huge relief to common people, he said.He, however, said beneficiaries already have taken family cards, and they can purchase commodities into two phases.Earlier, TCB sold sugar, pulse and edible oil from March 20 to March 31 before Ramadan.