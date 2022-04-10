Two minors among three found dead

Three people including two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Narsingdi, Laxmipur, and Patuakhali, on Friday and Saturday.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the floating body of a madrasa boy from a pond in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nur Mohammad, 8, son of late Mobarak Mia, a resident of Ratanpur Village under Bakharnagar Union in the upazila. He was a student of Nurani Department at Raipura Serajnagar Madrasa and Orphanage.

The deceased's mother Asma Begum said Nur Mohammad had been missing since Friday afternoon.

Later, locals spotted his body floating in the pond of Raipura Government College on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police assumed that Nur Mohammad might have drowned in the pond while bathing in it.

Raipura Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Gobinda Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this connection.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a supervisor from a parked bus in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Riad Hossain Liton, son of Dudu Mia, a resident of Mohammadpur Village under Mandari Union in the upazila. He was the supervisor of a bus of 'Econo Paribahan'.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar PS Jashim Uddin said a passenger-laden bus of 'Econo Paribahan' reached Laxmipur at around 10pm on Friday. Later, Nahid, the driver of the bus, parked it in front of the deputy commissioner's office in the district town. He and Shipon, an old staff of the vehicle, left the place then.

"Liton and the bus assistant were supposed to spend the night in the bus. But when Nahid returned to the bus at around 4am, he found Liton lying in a pool of blood," the OC said.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police, however, arrested bus driver Nahid and took him to the PS for interrogation.

The new assistant of the bus went into hiding soon after the incident, OC Jashim Uddin said.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the floating body of a minor girl from a canal in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Friday evening after five days of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan, 3, daughter of Farid Mridha, a resident of Bahir Daspara Village under Daspara Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Nusrat went missing from the house in the evening on April 3.

The family members lodged a general diary with Bauphal PS on April 6 in this connection.

Later, locals spotted the body of Nusrat floating in a canal in Bahir Daspara Village on Friday evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bauphal PS OC Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting autopsy report.











