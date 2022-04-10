Two drown in Barishal, Pirojpur

A college student and a school teacher drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Pirojpur, on Wednesday.

BARISHAL: A college student drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Jishan Hawlader, 17, son of late Mobashwer Hawlader of Kalupara Village under Goila Union in the upazila. He was an intermediate first year student at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Degree College. Local and the deceased's family sources said Jishan went missing in a pond nearby the house while catching fish there.

Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.

The deceased's mother Nazma Begum said Jishan was an epilepsy patient.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in Kalupara Village on Wednesday afternoon.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A retired school teacher drowned in a canal in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Narayan Chandra Halder, 77, son of Nukul Ishwath Chandra, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village under Pattashi Union in the upazila. He was a retired assistant head teacher at Ramchandrapur PS High School in the area.

Local sources said Narayan Chandra was swimming in the Ramchandrapur Canal in the morning.

At one stage, he went missing in the canal.

Being informed, members of Indurkani Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered his body after about two hours of frantic effort.







