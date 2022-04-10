Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two drown in Barishal, Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Our Correspondents

A college student and a school teacher drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Pirojpur, on Wednesday.
BARISHAL: A college student drowned in a pond in Agailjhara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Jishan Hawlader, 17, son of late Mobashwer Hawlader of Kalupara Village under Goila Union in the upazila. He was an intermediate first year student at Shaheed Abdur Rab Serniabat Degree College. Local and the deceased's family sources said Jishan went missing in a pond nearby the house while catching fish there.
Later, the family members found his body and recovered it from the pond.
The deceased's mother Nazma Begum said Jishan was an epilepsy patient.  
After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in Kalupara Village on Wednesday afternoon.  
INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A retired school teacher drowned in a canal in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Narayan Chandra Halder, 77, son of Nukul Ishwath Chandra, a resident of Ramchandrapur Village under Pattashi Union in the upazila. He was a retired assistant head teacher at Ramchandrapur PS High School in the area.
Local sources said Narayan Chandra was swimming in the Ramchandrapur Canal in the morning.
At one stage, he went missing in the canal.
Being informed, members of Indurkani Fire Service Station rushed in and recovered his body after about two hours of frantic effort.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
105 detained on different charges in seven districts
TCB goods give relief to common people in Khulna
Two minors among three found dead
Two drown in Barishal, Pirojpur
Vegetable prices go up at Kamalganj
Austami Snan held in K’ganj
Three men murdered in three districts
Three electrocuted in Sirajganj, Bogura


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft