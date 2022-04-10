Video
Home Countryside

Vegetable prices go up at Kamalganj

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Our Correspondent

Vegetables being sold at a kitchen market in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

Vegetables being sold at a kitchen market in Kamalganj Upazila. photo: observer

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 9: Prices of vegetables including cucumber, chilli, and lemon are selling went up in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
Targeting holy Ramadan, traders have increased prices of the much consumed items in a profiteering manner. Like previous years, traders are desparate to make extra profit by crippling the Ramadan bazaars.
According to market sources, in different bazaars brinjal is selling at Tk 100 per kg, chilli at Tk 100, cucumber at Tk 50, banana and lemon each at Tk 30 per haali (four pieces).
Despite adequate supply, the pricing of these items has gone up. General consumers are hiccupping to purchase these essential items.
A recent visit to the upazila's Bhanugachh Bazar, Shamshernagar, Adampur, Rani Bazar, Munsi Bazar, and Pathanusha Kitchen Market found abnormal prices of all types of vegetables.
Birnjal is selling at Tk 80-100 per kg. But seven days back, it was selling at Tk 40-50. Cucumber is selling at Tk 50 against Tk 25-30 the week back. Per haali (four pieces) lemon is selling at Tk 30 against previous Tk 10-15. Per aanti pudina pata (mint leaves) and Dhanepata (coriander leaves) are selling at Tk 20-30. Few days back, these were selling at Tk 10 per steak (aanti). Per haali banana is selling at Tk 30. Middle-sized date is
selling at Tk 500 per kg.  
To control market prices, Department of Consumers Rights is monitoring commodity bazaars. Mobile court is being conducted. Despite that the price instability cannot be contained.
Consumers like housewife Poli Begum, Tahir Mia, and Maskan Mia complained, "Now it is very difficult to survive. There is no dearth of vegetables in bazaars. At present supply has increased comapared to that of seven days' back. But like previous years, all vegetable prices have been increased suddenly."


