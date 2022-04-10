Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Austami Snan held in K’ganj

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218
Our Correspondent

The photo shows Hindu devotees taking bath in the Brahmaputra River in Kishoreganj on Saturday on the occasion of the traditional Austami Snan. photo: observer

The photo shows Hindu devotees taking bath in the Brahmaputra River in Kishoreganj on Saturday on the occasion of the traditional Austami Snan. photo: observer

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 9: A large number of Hindu devotees from across the district observed the traditional Austami Snan (holy bath) in the Brahmaputra River on Saturday.
They took the bath in the river in Hossainpur, Katiadi, and  Mothkhola areas in  Kishoreganj. Pious Hindus of all ages from different parts of the district came to take  bath in the river so that all their sins are washed away.
The Austami Snan festival was organised jointly by Hossainpur Upazila Puja Uddjapon Parishad and other organisations. On the occasion, a village fair was arranged on Kulashari Bari Mandir premises and Mothkhola Bazar Kalibari Mondir premises.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
105 detained on different charges in seven districts
TCB goods give relief to common people in Khulna
Two minors among three found dead
Two drown in Barishal, Pirojpur
Vegetable prices go up at Kamalganj
Austami Snan held in K’ganj
Three men murdered in three districts
Three electrocuted in Sirajganj, Bogura


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft