Austami Snan held in K’ganj



The photo shows Hindu devotees taking bath in the Brahmaputra River in Kishoreganj on Saturday on the occasion of the traditional Austami Snan. photo: observer

They took the bath in the river in Hossainpur, Katiadi, and Mothkhola areas in Kishoreganj. Pious Hindus of all ages from different parts of the district came to take bath in the river so that all their sins are washed away.

The Austami Snan festival was organised jointly by Hossainpur Upazila Puja Uddjapon Parishad and other organisations. On the occasion, a village fair was arranged on Kulashari Bari Mandir premises and Mothkhola Bazar Kalibari Mondir premises.















KISHOREGANJ, Apr 9: A large number of Hindu devotees from across the district observed the traditional Austami Snan (holy bath) in the Brahmaputra River on Saturday.They took the bath in the river in Hossainpur, Katiadi, and Mothkhola areas in Kishoreganj. Pious Hindus of all ages from different parts of the district came to take bath in the river so that all their sins are washed away.The Austami Snan festival was organised jointly by Hossainpur Upazila Puja Uddjapon Parishad and other organisations. On the occasion, a village fair was arranged on Kulashari Bari Mandir premises and Mothkhola Bazar Kalibari Mondir premises.