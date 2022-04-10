Video
Home Countryside

Three men murdered in three districts

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Our Correspondents

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Cox's Bazar and Bogura, on Friday.
RAJSHAHI: A man was killed and two others were injured in a clash between two rival groups in Charghat Upazila of the district over the formation of a mosque committee on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Khokon Ali, 35, son of Mozahar Ali, a resident of Zutkartik Village in the upazila.
Police sources said the two groups, one led by Kamruzzaman alias Mukul, and another by Muktar Ali, had a longstanding dispute over the formation of a committee of the village mosque and replacing its president.
During the Magrib prayer, an altercation took place over the issue in between the two groups that resulted in a clash, leaving Khokon Ali critically injured.
Injured Khokon Ali was rushed to Charghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police detained 17 people in connection with the clash.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Charghat Model Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam confirmed the    incident.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Following long-running domestic disputes, a 32-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his 23-year-old wife in their house at a Rohingya Camp in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Friday.
Deceased Md Saidur Rahman was a resident of Block C under Rohingya Camp No 22 at Chakmarkul.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Tariqul Islam, commander of APBn-16, said the couple had marital problems for a long time and would often get into squabbles.
As Saidur fell asleep Friday evening, his wife Sanjida Begum took a machete and hacked him mercilessly.
The incident came to light when neighbours came to their house hearing Saidur scream. They chased down Sanjida and caught her as she tried to run away.
Saidur was declared dead after being taken to a local clinic in the Rohingya Camp.
Being informed, police went to the crime scene, and the locals handed over Sanjida to the law enforcers.
However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the SP added.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A man was beaten to death over trivial matter in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The incident took place in Nagarkandi Village under Bhatara Union in the upazila at around 4:30pm.
The deceased was identified as Manik Shah, 38, son of Moyen Shah, a resident of the area.
Local sources said Manik Shah had an altercation with his cousin brother Jahangir Shah, Jahangir's son Ruhul Amin and Ruhul Amin's brother-in-law Motaleb Hossain over planting a tree in the house.
As a sequel to it, the trio started beating Manik Shah mercilessly, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries while on the way to a local hospital.   
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Nandigram PS OC Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.


