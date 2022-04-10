Video
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in Sirajganj, Bogura

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 240
Our Correspondents

A teenage boy and two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Sirajganj and Bogura, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: Two people were electrocuted in separate incidents in Kamarkhanda and Sadar upazilas of the district on Thursday and Friday.
A teenage boy was electrocuted in Kamarkhanda Upazila on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Siam, 18, son of Shafiqul Islam, a resident of Kutirchar Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkhanda Police Station (PS) Md Habibullah said Siam was cleaning the Kutirchar Jame Mosque at noon.
At that time, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.
Critically injured Siam was rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.   
On the other hand, a man was electrocuted in Kobdaspara area under Sirajganj Municipality in the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Momin Islam, 30, son of Madhan Islam, a resident of Kobdaspara area under Sirajganj Municipality. He was an auto-van driver by profession.
Local Councillor Hossain Ali said Momin came in contact with an electric wire when he went to charge his van in a garage in Kobdaspara area at noon, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Physician of the hospital Dr Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.
BOGURA: A farmer was electrocuted in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Nurul Islam, 52, son of late Nabir Uddin of Damudanga Village in Sadullapur Upazila of Gaibandha District. He lived in the house of one Azizar Rahman in Talora Chakmadhak Village of Dupchanchia Upazila in Bogura.
Local sources said Nurul Islam came in contact with an electric wire at around 12pm while he was working at a cropland in the area, which left him dead on the spot.
An unnatural death case was filed with Dupchanchia PS in this connection.
Dupchanchia PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident.


