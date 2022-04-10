Seven people nabbed with drugs in five districts

Seven people including a young woman have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Bogura, Madaripur, Bhola, Barishal and Rajshahi, in three days.

BOGURA: Police arrested a journalist along with 100 yaba tablets from Shajahanpur Upazila in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person is Anwar Hossain, 36, a resident of Sajapur Panditpara Village under Majhira Union in the upazila. He is the joint general secretary of Shajahanpur Upazila Press Club.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Shamim Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sajapur Panditpara Kolabagan area at around 9pm, and arrested Anwar along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Shajahanpur PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order on Saturday, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter.

MADARIPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a man along with yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Friday.

The arrested person is Alim Hawlader, son of Motaleb Hawlader, a resident of Kuldeep area under Sadar Upazila.

District DNC sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the DNC conducted a drive in Kuldeep area at around 10am, and arrested Alim along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Madaripur Sadar Model PS, the arrested was handed over to police.

Assistant Director of Madaripur DNC Aslam Hossain confirmed the matter.

MONPURA, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested two people including the son of the upazila vice-chairman along with 1.5 kilograms of hemp at Monpura in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested persons are:Rubel, 26, son of Monpura Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Parvin Akhter Rebu, and his companion Russell, 27, son of Manik Mir of Char Faizuddin Village under Hazirhat Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested the duo along with the hemp from Hazirhat Union at around 5:30pm.

Filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Monpura PS is underway in this connection.

Monpura PS OC Sayeed Ahmed confirmed the matter.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested two people including a woman along with 1kg of hemp in the city early Thursday.

Barishal Metropolitan DB Police sources confirmed the information on Thursday noon.

The arrested persons are: Md Parvez Gomasta Hridoy, 25, a resident of Baurgati Village under Barthi Union in Gouripur Upazila; and Kabita Akhter Yasha, 20, of Kalihata Village under Bamrail Union in Wazirpur Upazila of the district.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in BSCIC Road area in the city at around 12:45am, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kotwali PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

Kotwali PS OC Azizul Karim confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with heroin worth about Tk 60 lakh from Charghat Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Jonny, 40, a resident of Terkhadia Uttarpara area in the upazila.

RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a mango orchard in Maugachhi Village at around 3pm and arrested Jonny along with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Charghat PS, the arrested was handed over to police.









