Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Punarbhaba River set to disappear from map

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 233
Our Correspondent

Punarbhaba River set to disappear from map

Punarbhaba River set to disappear from map

PORSHA, NAOGAON, Apr 9: The Punarbhaba River in Porsha Upazila of the district has lost its navigability, and it is now looking a sandy channel.
It is flowing along the Nitpur border of the upazila. Its bed is used for playing and cattle grazing.
Once, numerous boats, launches and steamers would move on it. Different agriculture items, such as paddy, jute, potato, brinjal, mustard, gram, and wheat would be brought to different haats and bazaars in the upazila by water transports. These goods would also be brought to Gomastapur, Rahanpur, Nachole, Chapainawabganj, and other districts of the  country.  
Also cows, buffaloes and goats would be brought by boats to big haats. Then Purnabhaba was in full tide. And it was the only route for businessmen in the upazila. They developed business establishments including haats and bazaars centring the river. Localities also grew up. By irrigating the river water, thousands of hectares of  land would be brought under cropping, and crops would be seen across field after field.
There were huge assortments of small and big fishes in the Purnabhaba. Fishes were available for the whole year. Many fishing families grew up in villages along the river and adjacent to its banks. To manage livelihood, fishers would stay on the river round the clock with fishing boats. Many families would  survive on fishing in the river.
With the Purnabhaba drying, fishing families have disappeared. Its banks have turned croplands.
At present, children are used to play cricket, football and others on its chars. Its old merchandizing establishments have been closed forever. The river has been standstill. Its huge potential has been faded. But there is no step to revive the        potential.
It would not turn sandy if dredging step would be taken in time. If not revived by dredging now, the Purnabhaba will disappear from the map soon, some local knowledgeable persons opined.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
105 detained on different charges in seven districts
TCB goods give relief to common people in Khulna
Two minors among three found dead
Two drown in Barishal, Pirojpur
Vegetable prices go up at Kamalganj
Austami Snan held in K’ganj
Three men murdered in three districts
Three electrocuted in Sirajganj, Bogura


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft