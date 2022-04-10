

Punarbhaba River set to disappear from map

It is flowing along the Nitpur border of the upazila. Its bed is used for playing and cattle grazing.

Once, numerous boats, launches and steamers would move on it. Different agriculture items, such as paddy, jute, potato, brinjal, mustard, gram, and wheat would be brought to different haats and bazaars in the upazila by water transports. These goods would also be brought to Gomastapur, Rahanpur, Nachole, Chapainawabganj, and other districts of the country.

Also cows, buffaloes and goats would be brought by boats to big haats. Then Purnabhaba was in full tide. And it was the only route for businessmen in the upazila. They developed business establishments including haats and bazaars centring the river. Localities also grew up. By irrigating the river water, thousands of hectares of land would be brought under cropping, and crops would be seen across field after field.

There were huge assortments of small and big fishes in the Purnabhaba. Fishes were available for the whole year. Many fishing families grew up in villages along the river and adjacent to its banks. To manage livelihood, fishers would stay on the river round the clock with fishing boats. Many families would survive on fishing in the river.

With the Purnabhaba drying, fishing families have disappeared. Its banks have turned croplands.

At present, children are used to play cricket, football and others on its chars. Its old merchandizing establishments have been closed forever. The river has been standstill. Its huge potential has been faded. But there is no step to revive the potential.

It would not turn sandy if dredging step would be taken in time. If not revived by dredging now, the Purnabhaba will disappear from the map soon, some local knowledgeable persons opined.









PORSHA, NAOGAON, Apr 9: