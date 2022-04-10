Video
Sunday, 10 April, 2022
Foreign News

Russia targeting Ukrainian civilians: British defence ministry

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 206

 LVIV, Apr 9: Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russian forces were targeting civilians, a day after a missile attack on a train station crowded with women, children and the elderly killed at least 52 people, according to Ukrainian officials.
Russia was focusing its offensive, which included cruise missiles launched by its naval forces, on the eastern Donbas region, the British ministry said in a daily briefing.
It said it expected air attacks would increase in the south and east as Russia seeks to establish a land bridge between Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Donbas but Ukrainian forces were thwarting the advance.
Ukrainian officials said shelling had increased in the region in recent days as more Russian forces arrived.
"The occupiers continue to prepare for the offensive in the east of our country in order to establish full control over the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike on the train station in Kramatorsk, in the eastern region of Donetsk, a deliberate attack on civilians. The city's mayor estimated 4000 people were gathered there at the time.
Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the station was hit by a Tochka U short-range ballistic missile containing cluster munitions, which explode in mid-air, spraying bomblets over a wider area.
Cluster munitions are banned under a 2008 convention. Russia has not signed it but has previously denied using such armaments in Ukraine.
The US, the European Union and Britain condemned the incident which took place on the same day European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv to show solidarity and accelerate Ukraine's membership process.
"We expect a firm global response to this war crime," Zelensky said in a video posted late on Friday.
"Any delay in providing ... weapons to Ukraine, any refusals, can only mean the politicians in question want to help the Russian leadership more than us," he said, calling for an energy embargo and all Russian banks to be cut off from the global system.
Russia's more than six-week long incursion has seen more than 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities into rubble as it drags on for longer than Russia expected.
Russia has denied targeting civilians since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion on Feb. 24 in what he called a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Russia's southern neighbour.    -REUTERS, AP


