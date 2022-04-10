

Palestinians throw stones at a passing Israeli military vehicle during clashes











Palestinians throw stones at a passing Israeli military vehicle during clashes in the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on April 9. Israeli security forces raided the flashpoint West Bank district of Jenin on April 9 killing a Palestinian and wounding others, after vowing there will "not be limits" to curb surging violence. The ongoing operation came after an alleged gunman from Jenin went on a shooting rampage in a popular Tel Aviv nightlife area late on April 7, killing three Israelis and wounding more than a dozen others. photo : AFP