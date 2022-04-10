Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Around 1,000 seafarers stranded in Ukraine ports: UN

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227

GENEVA, Apr 9: Two UN agencies on Friday called for "urgent action" to help and protect around 1,000 sailors on trading ships stranded in Ukrainian ports and waters since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The heads of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said that more than 100 trading ships cannot leave Ukrainian ports and waters.
They sent a letter to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Committee of the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders asking them to "take urgent action" to help supply the ships.
"As well as the dangers arising from bombardment, many of the ships concerned now lack food, fuel, fresh water and other vital supplies," according to the appeal.
"The situation of the seafarers from many countries is becoming increasingly untenable as a result, presenting grave risks to their health and well-being," it said.
The IOM said at least 1,000 sailors are stranded, including in the besieged port of Mariupol, and on ships in the Azov Sea.
In March, the ILO's governing body called on the Russia to "immediately and unconditionally cease its aggression" against Ukraine, which it invaded on February 24.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
Russia targeting Ukrainian civilians: British defence ministry
Russia accuses YouTube of blocking parliamentary channel's account
Palestinians throw stones at a passing Israeli military vehicle during clashes
Around 1,000 seafarers stranded in Ukraine ports: UN
Philippines' Duterte, China's Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
Sri Lanka's embattled leader faces biggest street protest
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft