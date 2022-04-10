Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Philippines' Duterte, China's Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219

MANILA, Apr 9:  Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to exercise restraint to maintain peace in the South China Sea, Manila's presidential office said on Saturday.
The two leaders held an hour-long telephone summit on Friday, discussing a broad range of topics including concerns over the Ukraine crisis and COVID-19 pandemic responses.
"The leaders stressed the need to exert all efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the South China Sea by exercising restraint, dissipating tensions and working on a mutually agreeable framework for functional cooperation," the presidential office said in a statement.
Both parties were committed to broaden the space for positive engagements even as disputes existed, Duterte's office said.
Since taking office in 2016, Duterte has pursued warmer ties with Beijing, setting aside a longstanding territorial spat over the South China Sea in exchange for billions of dollars of aid, loans and investment pledges.
The two presidents spoke of the importance of continuing discussions and concluding the code of conduct on the South China Sea.
An international arbitration ruling in the Hague in 2016 invalidated China's sweeping claims to the waterway, through which about $3 trillion worth of ship-borne trade passes annually. The case was brought to the tribunal by Manila.
In March, the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest over a Chinese Coast Guard vessel engaging in "close distance maneuvering" that heightened a risk of collision in the disputed waterway.
Duterte and Xi renewed calls for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine through dialogue, and pledged to work together in addressing the impacts of climate change, the presidential office said.
Duterte, 77, is set to end his single, six-year term in June.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
Russia targeting Ukrainian civilians: British defence ministry
Russia accuses YouTube of blocking parliamentary channel's account
Palestinians throw stones at a passing Israeli military vehicle during clashes
Around 1,000 seafarers stranded in Ukraine ports: UN
Philippines' Duterte, China's Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
Sri Lanka's embattled leader faces biggest street protest
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft