Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 310

TOKYO , Apr 9: Japan and the Philippines agreed Saturday to consider further expanding defense cooperation against a backdrop of regional tensions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting in Tokyo of the two Asian nations' foreign and defense ministers was the first in the "2+2" format between the key U.S. allies.
The two countries will look at potentially enhancing cooperative activity and sharing supplies, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said after the meeting.
Tokyo and Manila have been at odds with China over its conduct in the East and South China Seas, while Russia's actions in Ukraine and North Korea's missile tests also of mutual concern.
Japan and the Philippines signed an agreement to forge closer defense ties in January 2015 and have since conducted nearly 20 joint naval drills. In 2021 they also held joint air force exercises.
Japan has also transferred defense and technology equipment that could help the Philippines boost patrols in the South China Sea, where it has territorial disputes with China.
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana also attended the meeting.
The 2+2 framework with the Philippines is Japan's ninth such grouping but only the second in Southeast Asia, after Indonesia.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Moscow shutting down Amnesty, Human Rights Watch in Russia
Russia targeting Ukrainian civilians: British defence ministry
Russia accuses YouTube of blocking parliamentary channel's account
Palestinians throw stones at a passing Israeli military vehicle during clashes
Around 1,000 seafarers stranded in Ukraine ports: UN
Philippines' Duterte, China's Xi call for to restraint in South China Sea
Sri Lanka's embattled leader faces biggest street protest
Japan, Philippines eye further defense cooperation at first 2+2 meeting


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft