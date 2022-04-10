Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Conte tips Kane for a place among football's all-time elite

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

LONDON, APR 9: Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is capable of becoming one of the greatest strikers in history, not merely of his generation.
The 28-year-old is in sight of becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer and is 82 goals short of Alan Shearer's Premier League record.
"I think he deserves an important position in the world of football," Conte said ahead of Saturday's visit to Aston Villa.
"I think Harry, also he has the right age to show that he can be one of the best, best in the world but especially in history no?"
The Italian added: "I think he's already in the history because he scored a lot of goals for the club and scored a lot of goals for the national team. He's the captain.
"He has the right age to consolidate and be one of the best in the world. His role, he's a number nine but at the same time he can be a number 10 because of his quality."
Spurs are now fourth in the Premier League table, ahead of north London rivals Arsenal on goal difference.
"About our team, I'm trying to improve not his (Kane's) quality but to be more effective, to be in the box and a striker," said Conte.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangnick labels Man Utd target Ten Hag as 'top manager'
Conte tips Kane for a place among football's all-time elite
Bayern aim to take out European frustrations
Tiger battles back to stay in chase at the Masters
PSG hold out hope over Mbappe future in title run-in
Djokovic returns to Monte Carlo as Alcaraz waits to pounce
Enamul's maiden List A five-for sends Mohammedan packing
Sunil Gavaskar's 50th anniversary of Test debut to be celebrated in the USA


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft