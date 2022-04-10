Bayern aim to take out European frustrations



Bayern Munich's French defender Lucas Hernandez vies with Villarreal's Spanish forward Gerard Moreno (TOP) during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match between Villarreal CF and Bayern Munich at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on April 6, 2022. photo: AFP

A 1-0 loss in Spain on Wednesday in the Champions League quarter-final, first leg leaves Bayern under pressure for the return in Munich next Tuesday.

"Of course we were all disappointed. We made a lot of mistakes on Wednesday," admitted Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann on Friday.

"On Saturday, there is a Bundesliga game and points we want to get. We'll try a lot of things tomorrow that will also be important on Tuesday."

Nagelsmann says defender Niklas Suele and midfielder Leon Goretzka will both start against Augsburg.

"We want to give some players some rhythm for Tuesday," he added and revealed Canada wing-back Alphonso Davies will be rested.

Augsburg have won three of their last four games and stunned Bayern with a 2-1 upset win at home last November.

However, their head coach Markus Weinzierl is wary of facing wounded Bayern.

"When Julian Nagelsmann's team are up for it, then it will be enormously difficult for us," said Weinzierl.

Bayern learned Friday that despite a substitution mix-up in last weekend's 4-1 win at Freiburg, which briefly led to them having 12 players on the pitch, the German FA (DFB) will let the result stand.

With six league games left, Bayern are nine points clear.

They could be confirmed Bundesliga champions for the 10th straight season in the next two weeks.

For the first time since the Covid pandemic started, a full house of 74,000 is expected at Berlin's Olympic Stadium when Hertha Berlin host Union in another derby clash.

Hertha beat their rivals 4-0 and 3-1 behind closed doors in their last two home league games, which Union avenged with a 3-2 away win last January in the German Cup.

"This is something new, we've never played at a full Olympic Stadium and are looking forward to it," said Union coach Urs Fischer.

Union need a win to bridge the three-point gap to the European places, while Hertha are second from bottom with six games left to gather enough points to

stay up. -AFP









