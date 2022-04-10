Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 10 April, 2022, 3:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Enamul's maiden List A five-for sends Mohammedan packing

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 242

Player of the match Enamul Haque Jr. Of Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. photo: BCB

Player of the match Enamul Haque Jr. Of Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. photo: BCB

Left-arm spinner Enamul Haque Junior claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), which got a List A status in 2013 and in doing so helped his side Rupganj Tigers record a seven-wicket victory against Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Mohammedan's Super League ambition however got a huge setback after this defeat as they collected just six points from nine matches.
The match hogged a headline after Mahmudullah Riyad, the Mohammedan's senior player kicked at the door of the dressing room after being out. It is believed the uneven bounce of the wicket angered him to such extent that he misbehaved on the field.
Mahmudullah however was the top-scorer for Mohammedan with 48 off 52, hitting two fours and as many sixes. But despite his effort, Mohammedan were dismissed for just 143 in 38.1 overs.
Rony Talukdar was the other notable scorer with 24 while Rubel Mia made 23. Captain Shuvagata Hom made run-a-ball-15.
Enamul Haque Junior's five-wicket haul was complemented by pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho's 3-28. Nasum Ahmed and Sharifullah took one wicket apiece.
Asif Ahmed hastened Rupganj's victory with a 48-run knock as the side raced to the victory in 36.2 overs, making 149-3. Fazle Mahmud Rabbi was not out on 39 while Zakir Hasan made 24.
Yeasin Araft grabbed 2-21 for Mohammedan while their Pakistan recruit Mohammad Hafiz bagged 1-23.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rangnick labels Man Utd target Ten Hag as 'top manager'
Conte tips Kane for a place among football's all-time elite
Bayern aim to take out European frustrations
Tiger battles back to stay in chase at the Masters
PSG hold out hope over Mbappe future in title run-in
Djokovic returns to Monte Carlo as Alcaraz waits to pounce
Enamul's maiden List A five-for sends Mohammedan packing
Sunil Gavaskar's 50th anniversary of Test debut to be celebrated in the USA


Latest News
Dozens of people found in mass grave near Kyiv: Official
Nusrat murder: Family demands execution of judgment
Sharif set to become next Pakistan PM
Fisherman killed in clash with police in Meghna
Rain likely to several parts of country
Omera launches online service of LPG to customers in Dhaka
Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mandal gets bail after 19 days
PM opens service desk at 659 police stations
9 arrested with heroin in Manikganj
4 sentenced to death for killing youth in Rajshahi
Most Read News
Hasan worries when Fakhrul makes razakars into Freedom Fighters
UK PM meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv
Weekend curfew imposed in Odesa fearing further missile strikes
Russia complains to Turkey about Ukraine's use of Turkish drones
Pakistan parliament session adjourned
Elderly woman allegedly hacked dead in Manikganj
Bangladesh reports 28 new Covid cases, no death
Biden signs sanctions bills targeting Russian oil and trade with Russia and Belarus
Three killed after tractor falls into ditch in Cumilla
Tipu-Preeti murder: AL leader among 5 sent to jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft