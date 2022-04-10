Enamul's maiden List A five-for sends Mohammedan packing



Player of the match Enamul Haque Jr. Of Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club. photo: BCB

Mohammedan's Super League ambition however got a huge setback after this defeat as they collected just six points from nine matches.

The match hogged a headline after Mahmudullah Riyad, the Mohammedan's senior player kicked at the door of the dressing room after being out. It is believed the uneven bounce of the wicket angered him to such extent that he misbehaved on the field.

Mahmudullah however was the top-scorer for Mohammedan with 48 off 52, hitting two fours and as many sixes. But despite his effort, Mohammedan were dismissed for just 143 in 38.1 overs.

Rony Talukdar was the other notable scorer with 24 while Rubel Mia made 23. Captain Shuvagata Hom made run-a-ball-15.

Enamul Haque Junior's five-wicket haul was complemented by pacer Mukidul Islam Mugdho's 3-28. Nasum Ahmed and Sharifullah took one wicket apiece.

Asif Ahmed hastened Rupganj's victory with a 48-run knock as the side raced to the victory in 36.2 overs, making 149-3. Fazle Mahmud Rabbi was not out on 39 while Zakir Hasan made 24.

Yeasin Araft grabbed 2-21 for Mohammedan while their Pakistan recruit Mohammad Hafiz bagged 1-23. -BSS













