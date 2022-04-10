

Sunil Gavaskar's 50th anniversary of Test debut to be celebrated in the USA

This was confirmed by P.K. Guha, an ardent follower and promoter of cricket in the USA.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone on Wednesday, he said, "Yes, we are going ahead with our plan to host Sunil's 50th anniversary of Test Cricket debut celebration".

Incidentally, the celebration was scheduled to be held last year in 2021 but had to be postponed because of Covid restrictions.

"The event is scheduled for July 30 (Saturday) in Farmington Hills, a Detroit suburb here".

"Kapil Dev, Gundappa Vishwanath, Clive Llyod and Farokh Engineer are scheduled to join the event, other than Sunil himself", Guha further added.

Vishy and Sunil are brothers-in-law. Viswanath is married to Gavaskar's sister Kavita.

Gavaskar, with Vishy, Kapil Dev and Engineer have played against Clive Llyod's Windies team.

In 2015, Guha had organized the biggest cricket event in Michigan by hosting cricket legends such as Gavaskar, Vengsarkar, Wadekar, B.S. Chandrasekhar, Engineer, Chetan Chauhan, Karsan Ghavri and Padmakar Shivalkar. Guha had a special bond with the late Chetan Chauhan.

Cricket fans in the metro Detroit area enjoyed interacting with the cricket stars at a sold-out show in Troy, Michigan.









