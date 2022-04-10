Video
Sunday, 10 April, 2022
Sports

Bangladesh Premier League

Sk Russel celebrates win after seven matches

Published : Sunday, 10 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

A moment of the match between Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Swadhinata Krira Sangha in the Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday. photo: BFF

After staying winless for seven matches, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra found the much-awaited win finally in the 11th round of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League beating Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals on Saturday at Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka.
Wining the match, the Russel boys not only collected full three points but also climbed up three steps to place eighth with 10 points playing 11 matches. Swadhinata boys, on the other hand, stayed at the bottom of the 12-team point table with six points.
Yet after forming a team at a cost of Taka one crore, Sheikh Russell did not find the expected result this season, or the last few seasons. They went down to the relegation zone to lose points. Even its head coach Saiful Bari Titu had to step down from the responsibility due to the failure. However, in the Saturday-match, a win had pulled the Russell boys to a secure position, little far from the relegation zone.
The opponent was not a tough one on the day. However, Sk Russell could not win against them by a big margin. But it goes without saying that those three points were precious enough for them.
Sheikh Russell took the lead in the match from a superb goal in the 13th minute. Manik Mollah hit the net heading on a corner of defender Rahmat Miah.
In the 21st minute, Kyrgyz defender Eizar Akhmetov's right-footed spot kick found the net and thus the lead was doubled. Although the winners scored two goals in just 7 minutes, they failed to score any more till the long whistle.
Akhmetov left the field after receiving a second yellow card in the 77th minute thus the Russel boys became a 10-booter team. Swadhinata boys were able to reduce the margin scoring in the injury time of the second half. Uzbek defender Nadir Mavlanov netted the ball for them.
The opponents didn't have time to return to the match and they had to leave the ground without any point.  With the match on the day, the first phase of the league also came to an end. The second registration window just opened on Saturday and the process will continue till 21 April.







